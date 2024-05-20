Barton Associates Announces Sixth Annual "Locum Heroes" Contest

Contest recognizes dedicated locum tenens providers; nominations are open June 3–28, 2024

PEABODY, Mass., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barton Associates, the fourth largest health staffing company in the United States with nine offices nationwide, has announced that it will begin accepting nominations for its sixth annual "Locum Heroes" contest on June 3. Each year, the contest recognizes one locum tenens provider who has exemplified a passion for providing quality healthcare to patients and giving back.

Nominations will be accepted from June 3 through June 28, 2024, and can be submitted on Barton Associates' "Locum Heroes" nomination page . The winner will receive a $2,500 donation made in their name to a charity of their choice and $2,500 as a prize for themselves.

After nominations are received, a panel of previous "Locum Heroes" winners from various specialties and backgrounds will select one deserving provider as Barton Associates' Locum Hero for 2024. Nominated healthcare providers must have worked at least one locum tenens assignment in 2023 through any locum tenens staffing agency.

Last year's winner was Dr. Alok Kumar Gupta, "a skilled and devoted primary care physician who not only demonstrated enthusiasm for locum tenens work, but also for volunteering his time to provide critical medical care to underserved populations in India," said Robert Indresano, Chief Executive Officer at Barton Associates. "Dr. Gupta epitomizes selflessness and dedication to his profession, and we hope all locum tenens providers will strive to follow his lead."

Barton Associates recognizes the exceptional work that locum tenens providers do every day. Whether they choose assignments in underserved areas, make a difference in a facility affected by a staffing shortage, dedicate their time between contracts to help their community, or help humankind by providing their skills or resources, Barton Associates is honored to work with these "locum heroes."

About Barton Associates

Barton Associates, headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts, is a leading national locum tenens physician, nurse practitioner (NP), physician assistant (PA), and dentist staffing and recruiting firm. Learn more at BartonAssociates.com .

