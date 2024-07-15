Barton Associates Breaks Into the Top 100 Largest U.S. Staffing Firms

Barton Associates rises 21 spots on SIA list to No. 96, showcasing rapid growth

PEABODY, Mass., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barton Associates, a leading locum tenens staffing agency in the United States with nine offices nationwide, was named the 96th-largest staffing firm in the U.S. by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). The company climbed 21 spots from last year—a testament to its rapid growth and expanding influence in the country's healthcare staffing industry.

The 2024 update of SIA's annual "Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S." list ranks staffing firms across staffing segments (IT, locum tenens, industrial, office/clerical, and more) based on SIA estimates of 2023 U.S. staffing revenue. A total of 241 companies with an estimated 2023 staffing revenue of at least $100 million were included in the list.

"We're honored and excited to be ranked among the top 100 largest staffing firms in the United States," said Robert Indresano, CEO of Barton Associates. "This accomplishment is a milestone for our company that illustrates the immense trust medical providers and healthcare facilities have in our unique and personalized locum tenens staffing services. Our teams are committed to continuing to build that trust by pushing the envelope and providing innovative solutions to complex staffing challenges in hospitals, clinics, and other medical facilities across the country."

As the physician shortage continues to disrupt continuity of patient care across the U.S., healthcare facilities have become increasingly reliant on locum tenens providers to fill staffing gaps.

Barton Associates recruits locum tenens doctors, nurse practitioners (NPs), physician assistants (PAs), and dentists in a wide variety of specialties, deploying them at healthcare facilities in all 50 states and every U.S. territory on temporary assignments.

"This recognition by SIA emphasizes our dedication to addressing critical healthcare staffing shortages in all corners of the country," Indresano said. "As we continue to grow and expand our reach, we remain devoted to connecting highly-skilled providers with the facilities that need them most. Our rise in the rankings is not just evidence of our business success, but also of the vital role we play in supporting the healthcare infrastructure of our country."

About Barton Associates

Barton Associates, headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts, is a leading national locum tenens physician, nurse practitioner (NP), physician assistant (PA), and dentist staffing and recruiting firm. Learn more at BartonAssociates.com.

