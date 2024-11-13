Barton Associates' Katie Kuhl Named to SIA's 2024 'Global Power 150 Women in Staffing' List

Vice President of Talent Strategy honored for innovative internal recruitment and culture initiatives

PEABODY, Mass., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barton Associates , a leading locum tenens staffing and recruiting company in the United States with nine offices nationwide, is proud to announce that Vice President of Talent Strategy Katie Kuhl was named to Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) 2024 "Global Power 150 Women in Staffing" list . Kuhl has been recognized on the SIA Global Power 150 Women in Staffing list for the second consecutive year .

The "Global Power 150 Women in Staffing" list, now in its 10th year, honors 150 influential female leaders in the staffing industry. The list recognizes 100 women from the Americas and 50 from other parts of the world who have advanced the staffing industry overall and significantly contributed to their respective companies' success.

"Since Katie joined Barton Associates in January, she has made great strides in streamlining internal hiring and improving employee engagement and recognition at our company," said Robert Indresano, CEO of Barton Associates. "Katie has played a pivotal role in optimizing many of our talent acquisition and retention efforts and we are lucky to have such a capable and intelligent leader on our executive team."

Kuhl joined Barton Associates with over 16 years of experience in the healthcare staffing industry and immediately applied her expertise in building effective teams. During her tenure, she has improved internal hiring processes at Barton and its affiliates Barton Healthcare Staffing and Wellhart by implementing artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and other digital efforts. These innovations, designed to attract career-focused job-seekers, have resulted in a 23% increase in candidate sourcing.

Over the past year, Kuhl also spearheaded the implementation of employee feedback programs and an online employee recognition platform—efforts that have enhanced the company's culture and increased transparency.

About Barton Associates

Barton Associates, headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts, is a leading national locum tenens physician, nurse practitioner (NP), physician assistant (PA), and dentist staffing and recruiting firm. Learn more at BartonAssociates.com .

