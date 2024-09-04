Barton Associates Named Healthcare Staffing and Recruiting Company of the Year 2024

Barton Associates receives its second award from Healthcare Business Review

PEABODY, Mass., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barton Associates , a leading locum tenens staffing and recruiting agency in the United States with nine offices nationwide, was named the Healthcare Staffing and Recruiting Company of the Year 2024 by Healthcare Business Review . The recognition showcases Barton Associates' position in the industry as a trusted partner for locum tenens staffing solutions as healthcare facilities across the country continue to struggle with a shortage of physicians.

Barton was nominated for the award by Healthcare Business Review subscribers and earned the recognition following an evaluation by a group of industry thought leaders, C-level executives, and the publication's editorial board. This is the second award Barton Associates has earned from Healthcare Business Review; last year, the company was named a Top Healthcare Staffing Service Company for 2023 by the publication .

"We are delighted to receive this award and proud to have earned such a glowing reputation from our peers in the healthcare industry," said Stacy Cyr, Director of Marketing at Barton Associates. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work our team puts in every day to provide the highest-quality locum tenens staffing services to our clients."

Locum tenens staffing services have been crucial in combating an ongoing physician shortage across the country, which the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) projects will reach up to 86,000 doctors by 2036.

In addition, as medical providers age and retire, physician turnover costs pose a challenge for facilities— according to a 2022 study published in the Mayo Clinic Proceedings , primary care physician turnover generated $979 million in excess healthcare costs annually.

"The physician shortage doesn't only impact a hospital or clinic's bottom line—it serves as an immense barrier for patients to obtain the medical care they need and deserve," Cyr said. "Our personalized and innovative locum tenens staffing solutions ensure that we can provide temporary providers while hospitals work to find a permanent replacement."

