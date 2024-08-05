Barton Associates Names Seven Finalists for Sixth Annual "Locum Heroes" Contest

Winner to be announced on Aug. 15 during National Locum Tenens Week

PEABODY, Mass., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barton Associates , a leading locum tenens staffing company in the United States with nine offices nationwide, has named seven finalists for its sixth annual " Locum Heroes " contest. The winner of the contest will be revealed on Aug. 15 during National Locum Tenens Week (Aug. 12–16).

The seven locum tenens professionals named as finalists for this year's "Locum Heroes" contest are:

Amanda Berg , Emergency Medicine Physician Assistant (PA)

, Emergency Medicine Physician Assistant (PA) Dr. Aitam Duong, Dentistry

Dr. Val Jones , Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation

, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Dr. Susan LaSala-Wood, Family Practice Nurse Practitioner (NP)

Dr. Christine Rizkalla, Dentistry

Sade Turner , Family Practice NP

, Family Practice NP Suzette Watson , Family Practice NP

Barton Associates' annual "Locum Heroes" contest recognizes one locum tenens provider who displays a genuine commitment in providing high-quality medical care to patients and a strong interest in making a positive impact in communities across the country or globe.

Each of the finalists have demonstrated a passion for providing healthcare to patients and giving back either at home or abroad—qualities that have made them excellent examples for aspiring and current locum tenens providers. The winner will receive a $2,500 donation made in their name to a charity of their choice and $2,500 as a prize for themselves.

A panel of previous "Locum Heroes" winners from various specialties and backgrounds will judge the seven nominations and select one deserving provider as Barton Associates' Locum Hero for 2024. Nominated healthcare providers must have worked at least one locum tenens assignment in 2023 through any locum tenens staffing agency.

This year's Locum Hero will be announced via media releases , on Barton Associates' blog, and on the company's social media on Thursday, Aug. 15.

Learn more about past winners Alok Gupta, MD (2023) ; Leo Alonso, DO (2022) ; Prerna Mona Khanna, MD (2021) ; Heather Harper, FNP (2020) ; Whitney Holmes, CNP (2019) ; and Neilly Buckalew, MD (2019) , who all embody the spirit of Barton's "Locum Heroes" contest.

About Barton Associates

Barton Associates, headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts, is a leading national locum tenens physician, nurse practitioner (NP), physician assistant (PA), and dentist staffing and recruiting firm. Learn more at BartonAssociates.com .

