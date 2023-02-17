Barton Associates Promotes Top Leaders to Drive Growth and Success

PEABODY, Mass., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barton Associates, the 4th largest locum tenens staffing and recruiting agency in the U.S., with 10 offices nationwide, is proud to announce the promotion of several employees who have demonstrated exceptional performance, leadership, and made significant contributions to the company's success.

The following individuals have been promoted to new positions within the company:

Emily Marr will now serve as Senior Director, Sales & Recruiting, in a regional role for the Peabody, MA and Windsor, CT offices. Emily has been with the company for 10 years and has consistently exceeded expectations, delivering for clients, locum providers, and her staff, demonstrating a deep commitment to the company's mission.

Vanessa Moriarty, has been promoted to Senior Director, Sales & Recruiting, continuing to lead the Worcester office. An employee since 2011, Vanessa has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a passion for driving results, and has been a key player in growing Barton Associates.

Mackenzie Murphy, has been promoted to Senior Director of Strategic Accounts, continuing to build strong relationships with Barton Associates and Barton Healthcare Staffing clients. Mackenzie has continued to drive growth for the business, ensuring client and provider satisfaction since 2017.

"We are thrilled to recognize the hard work and dedication of Emily, Vanessa, and Mackenize with these promotions," said Lina Gallotto, Executive Vice President, Barton Associates. "Their contributions have been instrumental in driving our success, and we are confident that they will continue to play a key role in our future growth."

AnneMarie Zukowski, Senior Vice President, Inbound Division at Barton Associates, comments that "Our 700+ employees are the backbone of our success, and we are thrilled to recognize these incredible individuals and reward their continuous and outstanding contributions to not only Barton, but the healthcare industry too."

About Barton & Associates Inc.

Barton is a leading U.S. healthcare staffing company focused on locum tenens with additional capabilities in travel nursing, allied healthcare, and government-related physician staffing markets. Barton utilizes its large network of highly skilled providers to quickly respond to critical customer needs. Barton is headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts, and the Company serves over 1,000 active customers in the United States via a network of 10 offices and more than 700 employees. For more information, visit https://www.bartonassociates.com.

SOURCE Barton Associates