Barton Associates to Host 6th Annual Tax Webinar for Locum Tenens Providers

Andrew D. Schwartz, CPA, to discuss common deductions, planning tips, and more on February 7

PEABODY, Mass., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barton Associates , the 4th largest locum tenens staffing agency in the United States with nine offices nationwide, is hosting its sixth annual tax webinar for locum tenens providers for free on February 7 at 3 p.m. EST.

The one-hour Zoom webinar will feature Andrew D. Schwartz, a certified public accountant (CPA) and an expert on tax preparation for healthcare professionals from Schwartz & Schwartz, P.C. , who will focus on what 1099 locum tenens contractors need to know heading into tax season. Topics include important and up-to-date information about:

Common deductible expenses.

Retirement accounts.

Health savings accounts.

Estimated quarterly taxes.

Financial planning.

State tax concepts.

"Over the years, our locum tenens providers have struggled with navigating the complexities of filing taxes as independent contractors," said Stacy Cyr, director of marketing at Barton Associates. "Since we started hosting this webinar six years ago, we've helped thousands of healthcare professionals understand not only their tax responsibilities, but also how they can maximize their take-home pay."

The webinar will include time for Schwartz to field questions from the audience. In addition, webinar attendees will be given a comprehensive tax guide that dives into the discussed topics in greater detail. A recording of the webinar will also be available on Barton's website and YouTube channel after it concludes.

Locum tenens providers interested in attending the webinar can sign up for free online using the following link: https://bit.ly/42nxMUS .

About Barton Associates

Barton Associates, headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts, is the United States' fourth largest national locum tenens physician, nurse practitioner (NP), physician assistant (PA), and dentist staffing and recruiting firm. Learn more at BartonAssociates.com .

