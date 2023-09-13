Barton Healthcare Staffing Celebrates 5th Anniversary

President Lina Gallotto reflects on building the company, its successes, and its future

PEABODY, Mass., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barton Healthcare Staffing (BHS), a company providing skilled travel nurses and allied health professionals on temporary assignments at medical facilities nationwide, is pleased to celebrate its 5th anniversary in 2023. Since BHS opened in 2018, the company has become a leader in the healthcare staffing industry, expanding throughout the United States and creating thousands of successful partnerships with clinicians and clients across the country.

Barton Healthcare Staffing President Lina Gallotto.
"Over the past five years, Barton Healthcare Staffing has earned a reputation in the industry as a go-to agency for travel medical clinicians," said Lina Gallotto, President at Barton Healthcare Staffing. "From day one, when I first came on board to start the business, I was thrilled at the opportunity to spearhead its growth and expansion in this much needed area of healthcare. I am proud of our hard-working team and I look forward to the company's continued success."

BHS opened its first office in Peabody, Massachusetts, with a small group of employees hand-picked by Gallotto. Today, the company employs over 100 dedicated personnel based in Massachusetts; Las Vegas, Nevada; and West Palm Beach, Florida; who work together to bring medical facilities in every U.S. state and territory an all-inclusive staffing solution.

As of 2023, BHS has built and maintained a growing database of specialized registered nurses, LPNs, physical, occupational, and respiratory therapists, speech-language pathologists, licensed clinical social workers, medical imaging professionals, laboratory techs, and pharmacists. Through proactive recruiting, BHS works to create relationships with clinicians who will travel to assignments where they are needed the most.

Gallotto joined BHS with more than 20 years of experience working in the staffing industry. After taking the top position at BHS, she leveraged her business skills and aptitude for building highly-successful teams to achieve and surpass the company's goals.

"I'm excited to continue to grow BHS to new heights over the next five years and beyond," Gallotto said. "I also want to give a special thanks to our clients and clinicians who have been with us from the beginning. We appreciate your business and our relationship."

About Barton Healthcare Staffing
Headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts, and owned by Barton Associates, Barton Healthcare Staffing (BHS) is a travel allied health and specialty nursing staffing firm placing highly-skilled clinicians on temporary assignments at a variety of facility types, including primary care facilities, private practices, hospitals, and more. Learn more at BartonHealthcareStaffing.com.

