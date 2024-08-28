Barton Healthcare Staffing Donates $2,000 to Equip Plymouth State University Nursing Students with New Stethoscopes

Contribution of engraved Littmann double-sided stethoscopes supports future nurses in clinical roles

PLYMOUTH, N.H., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barton Healthcare Staffing (BHS) , a travel allied health and specialty nursing staffing and recruiting company, donated $2,000 to Plymouth State University's (PSU) Department of Nursing to purchase new stethoscopes for its nursing students. This generous donation, which funded a substantial part of the $3,060 invested in new stethoscopes, helps create an equitable starting point for aspiring registered nurses at the university.

The stethoscopes were presented to 34 Plymouth State University nursing program juniors. Post this Junior-year nursing students at Plymouth State University pose with their new stethoscopes.

The Littmann double-sided stethoscopes, which are engraved with "PSU Nursing," were presented to 34 Plymouth State University Nursing program juniors during its annual "Stethoscope Ceremony" at the school's Samuel Read Hall Building on Monday, Aug. 26. The event, which models traditional white coat ceremonies at medical schools, symbolizes the students' transition into hands-on clinical education during the final two years of nursing school.

"We are so thankful for Barton Healthcare Staffing's generous donation to our students," said Donna Driscoll, Director of the PSU Nursing program. "These stethoscopes level the playing field for everyone in our program—now, everyone has the same tools to succeed."

Typically, nursing students are responsible for purchasing their own medical equipment. In 2019, a former PSU nursing student started the school's "Stethoscope Ceremony," reducing the financial barriers students face when pursuing a formal nursing education.

"Nurses are a key component of our nation's healthcare system and these committed PSU students represent the future of this noble and selfless profession," said Lina Gallotto, President of BHS. "Our donation ensures that these students will hit the ground running as they work to complete their education and become heroes in the lives of patients across the nation."

Read more about BHS' donation to PSU and the ceremony on the company's blog.

About Barton Healthcare Staffing

Headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts, and owned by Barton Associates, Barton Healthcare Staffing (BHS) is a travel allied health and specialty nursing staffing firm placing highly-skilled clinicians on temporary assignments at a variety of facility types, including primary care facilities, private practices, hospitals, and more. Learn more at BartonHealthcareStaffing.com .

SOURCE Barton Healthcare Staffing