Barvecue Announces Equity Funding for World's Largest Plant-Based Smokehouse

CORNELIUS, N.C., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plant-based food company Barvecue announced today that it has completed the opening capital raise for its Series Seed equity funding round. The company will use the funds for continued growth of its retail and foodservice business, along with sustained operations of its Carolina Smokehouse production facility.

Barvecue makes delicious hand-crafted plant-based comfort foods that are good for you and good for the planet. Authentically wood-smoked Pulled BVQ and Carnitas are available in over 1,000 grocery stores including Whole Foods Market, Harris Teeter, Giant, The Fresh Market, Lowes Foods, Earth Fare, Harmon's, Central Market, Gelson's Market, and Food City. The company recently expanded its foodservice business in a partnership with WebstaurantStore, the largest online restaurant supply store.

The equity funding round included participation from Lee Cooper, VegInvest, Max Bazerman, Vegan Capital, Stray Dog Capital, Siddhi Capital, Clear Current Capital, Planthesis, and Alwyn Capital, among others. Foster Garvey P.C. served as legal counsel to Barvecue on the transaction.

Founder and CEO, Lee Cooper, noted, "There is a huge opportunity to define the future of plant-based foods and the team at Barvecue is not only producing delicious food, but is also building an amazing emerging brand and business that is unique in our industry. Completion of this equity funding round allows Barvecue to forge ahead with thoughtful resolve as we navigate the current macroeconomic challenges before us."

Barvecue is a mission-driven company based in Cornelius, NC. Established in 2017, Barvecue seeks to create the best-tasting wood-smoked, plant-based foods, while building a company that cares about people, animals, and the planet. www.barvecue.com @barvecue

