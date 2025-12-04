Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Poised for Steady Growth Throughout Forecast Period (2025-2034) Driven by Novel Drug Approvals and Expanding Patient Pool | DelveInsight

The basal cell carcinoma market is anticipated to experience a positive shift due to the better uptake of existing drugs, the expected market launch of new therapies such as Remetinostat (Medvir), STP705 (Sirnaomics), SP-002 (Stamford Pharmaceuticals), LTX-315/VP-315 (Lytix Biopharma/Verrica Pharmaceuticals), and others, and increased awareness.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, basal cell carcinoma emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Summary

The market size for basal cell carcinoma in the leading markets is expected to grow significantly by 2034.

The United States accounted for the highest basal cell carcinoma treatment market size in 7MM in 2024, in comparison to the other major markets, i.e., EU4 countries, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

BCC is the most common form of skin cancer. An estimated 3.6 million cases of BCC are diagnosed in the US each year.

cases of BCC are diagnosed in the US each year. Leading basal cell carcinoma companies developing emerging therapies, such as Medvir, Sirnaomics, Stamford Pharmaceuticals, Lytix Biopharma, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and others, are developing new therapy for basal cell carcinoma that can be available in the basal cell carcinoma market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new therapy for basal cell carcinoma that can be available in the basal cell carcinoma market in the coming years. The promising basal cell carcinoma therapies in clinical trials include Remetinostat, STP705, SP-002, LTX-315/VP-315, and others.

Discover the basal cell carcinoma new treatment @ New Treatments for Basal Cell Carcinoma

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Basal Cell Carcinoma Market

Rising Incidence and Aging Population

The global incidence of basal cell carcinoma is increasing due to prolonged exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation, genetic predispositions, and an aging population that is more susceptible to skin cancers. As people live longer and spend more time outdoors, the number of diagnosed cases continues to rise, fueling demand for effective treatments.

Technological Advancements and Treatment Innovations

Recent years have seen significant progress in BCC treatment modalities, including targeted therapies (such as hedgehog pathway inhibitors like vismodegib and sonidegib), immunotherapies, and personalized medicine approaches. Minimally invasive options, such as intralesional injections and topical treatments, are gaining popularity due to their reduced side effects and improved patient outcomes. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital health solutions is also enhancing early diagnosis and treatment planning.

Launch of Emerging BCC Drugs

The expected launch of therapies such as Remetinostat (Medvir), STP705 (Sirnaomics), SP-002 (Stamford Pharmaceuticals), LTX-315/VP-315 (Lytix Biopharma/Verrica Pharmaceuticals), and others will change the dynamics of the BCC market.

Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Analysis

Current treatment options for basal cell carcinoma include topical medications such as 5-fluorouracil and imiquimod, photodynamic therapy using methyl aminolevulinate cream, tazarotene, hedgehog pathway inhibitors (HHPIs), and the PD-1 inhibitor cemiplimab.

The U.S. FDA has approved several therapies for advanced BCC, including cemiplimab (LIBTAYO, by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi), vismodegib (ERIVEDGE, by Genentech), and sonidegib (ODOMZO, by Novartis), among others.

Notable emerging players developing novel BCC treatments include Medvir (remetinostat), Sirnaomics (STP705), Stamford Pharmaceuticals (SP-002), and Lytix Biopharma/Verrica Pharmaceuticals (LTX-315/VP-315), all contributing to a promising pipeline of future therapeutic options.

To know more about basal cell carcinoma treatment options, visit @ Approved Basal Cell Carcinoma Drugs

Basal Cell Carcinoma Competitive Landscape

Some of the BCC drugs in clinical trials include Remetinostat (Medvir), STP705 (Sirnaomics), SP-002 (Stamford Pharmaceuticals), LTX-315/VP-315 (Lytix Biopharma/Verrica Pharmaceuticals), and others.

Lytix Biopharma/Verrica Pharmaceuticals' LTX-315 is an oncolytic peptide designed for direct injection into tumors. It destroys cancer cells while activating the immune system to enhance antitumor activity. Preclinical data demonstrate its ability to suppress tumor growth, trigger regression, and establish long-term immune protection. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has licensed LTX-315, a first-in-class oncolytic peptide immunotherapy, from Lytix Biopharma AS for use in dermatologic oncology. The U.S. patents for LTX-315 are expected to expire between 2032 and 2045.

Stamford Pharmaceuticals' SP-002 is an adenovirus-based biologic engineered to express Interferon-g, an immunostimulatory protein with anticancer properties. Stamford Pharmaceuticals holds an exclusive global license to develop SP-002 (formerly TG1042) from Transgene, a French biopharmaceutical company. A Phase IIb trial for locally advanced basal cell carcinoma (laBCC) is currently underway, with Phase III studies in BCC expected to commence in late 2025 or early 2026.

Sirnaomics' STP705 is a dual inhibitor targeting TGF-ß1 and COX-2, two key molecular drivers in oncology and fibrosis. By downregulating these genes, STP705 aims to suppress tumor growth and potentially offer a non-surgical treatment option for BCC. Recent Phase II results have shown remarkable efficacy with no drug-related or serious adverse events, reinforcing the candidate's strong potential in treating non-melanoma skin cancers and other indications.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the basal cell carcinoma market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the basal cell carcinoma market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about therapy for basal cell carcinoma @ Basal Cell Carcinoma Clinical Trials

What is Basal Cell Carcinoma?

Basal cell carcinoma (BCC), formerly known as basal cell epithelioma, is the most common form of skin cancer. It generally grows slowly, and metastasis occurs only in rare cases. BCC usually stays confined to the skin, and surgical interventions are the primary and most effective treatment approaches. Common procedures include surgical excision, electrodesiccation with curettage, and Mohs micrographic surgery, all offering high cure rates depending on the tumor's type and site.

Basal Cell Carcinoma Epidemiology Segmentation

The basal cell carcinoma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current basal cell carcinoma patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. BCC is more common in the male population compared to females, attributed to greater sun exposure among men.

The basal cell carcinoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer

Total Incident Cases of BCC

Subtype-specific Incident Cases of BCC

Stage-specific Incident Cases of BCC

Line-wise Treated Cases of BCC

Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Basal Cell Carcinoma Epidemiology Segmentation Total Incident Cases of Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer, Total Incident Cases of BCC, Subtype-specific Incident Cases of BCC, Stage-specific Incident Cases of BCC, and Line-wise Treated Cases of BCC Key Basal Cell Carcinoma Companies Medvir, Sirnaomics, Stamford Pharmaceuticals, Lytix Biopharma, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron, Sanofi, Novartis, Genentech, and others Key Basal Cell Carcinoma Therapies Remetinostat, STP705, SP-002, LTX-315/VP-315, LIBTAYO, ODOMZO, ERIVEDGE, and others

Scope of the Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Basal Cell Carcinoma current marketed and emerging therapies

Basal Cell Carcinoma current marketed and emerging therapies Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Basal Cell Carcinoma Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Basal Cell Carcinoma Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand which factors are driving basal cell carcinoma therapeutics market trends @ Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Trends

Table of Contents

1 Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Key Insights 2 Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary of BCC 4 Key Events 5 BCC Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 BCC Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Clinical Landscape Analysis (by Phase, RoA, and Molecule Type) 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of BCC by Therapies in 2024 6.3 Market Share (%) Distribution of BCC by Therapies in 2034 7 Disease Background and Overview: BCC 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Basal Cell Carcinoma Signs and Symptoms 7.3 Basal Cell Carcinoma Causes 7.4 Basal Cell Carcinoma Diagnosis 8 Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment and Management 8.1 Treatment Guidelines and Recommendations (NCCN, ESMO) 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population of BCC in the 7MM 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale 9.3 Total Incident Cases of BCC in the 7MM 9.4 The United States 9.4.1 Total Incident Cases of Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer in the United States 9.4.2 Total Incident Cases of BCC in the United States 9.4.3 Subtype-specific Incident Cases of BCC in the United States 9.4.2 Stage-specific Incident Cases of BCC in the United States 9.4.5 Line-wise Treated Cases of BCC in the United States 9.5 EU4 and the UK 9.6 Japan 10 Basal Cell Carcinoma Patient Journey 11 Marketed Basal Cell Carcinoma Therapies 11.1 Key Competitors 11.2 Cemiplimab (LIBTAYO): Regeneron and Sanofi 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.4 Summary of Pivotal Trials 11.2.5 Clinical Development 11.2.5.1 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.6 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.7 Analyst Views 11.3 Sonidegib (ODOMZO): Novartis List to be continued in the report… 12 Emerging Basal Cell Carcinoma Therapies 12.1 Key Competitors 12.2 LTX-315/VP-315: Lytix Biopharma/Verrica Pharmaceuticals 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 12.2.3 Clinical Development 12.2.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 12.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 12.2.5 Analyst Views 12.3 SP-002: Stamford Pharmaceuticals List to be continued in the report… 13 BCC Market: 7MM Analysis 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 Key Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Forecast Assumptions 13.3 Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Outlook 13.4 Conjoint Analysis 13.5 Total Market Size of BCC in the 7MM 13.6 Total Market Size of BCC by Therapies in the 7MM 13.7 The United States Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Size 13.7.1 Total Market Size of BCC in the United States 13.7.2. Market Size of BCC by Therapies in the United States 13.8 EU4 and the UK Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Size 13.9 Japan Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Size 14 KOL Views on Basal Cell Carcinoma 15 Basal Cell Carcinoma Market SWOT Analysis 16 Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Unmet Needs 17 Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Access and Reimbursement 17.1 The United States 17.2 In EU4 and the UK 17.3 Japan 17.4 Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 17.5 Market Access and Reimbursement of BCC 18 Bibliography 19 Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Report Methodology

