Narcolepsy Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.6% During the Forecast Period (2025-2034) Due to Increasing Disease Awareness, Improved Diagnosis, and Expanding Therapeutic Options | DelveInsight

The narcolepsy market landscape is evolving from symptomatic management toward targeted, mechanism-based approaches that address the underlying neurochemical dysregulation of the orexin system. New drug classes targeting the orexin and monoaminergic systems are redefining narcolepsy treatment. Orexin agonists such as Oreporexton (Takeda), along with next-generation agents like Reboxetine (Axsome Therapeutics) and Quilience (NLS Pharmaceutics), aim to restore wakefulness regulation at its neurobiological root.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Narcolepsy Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, narcolepsy emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Narcolepsy Market Summary

The market size for narcolepsy was found to be USD 2.5 billion in the leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] in 2024.

The United States accounted for the largest narcolepsy treatment market size, approximately 80% of the total market size in the 7MM in 2024, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

In 2024, DelveInsight estimated around 360,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of narcolepsy across the 7MM, underscoring its significant clinical burden and growing recognition as a distinct neurological disorder.

Leading narcolepsy companies, such as Axsome Therapeutics, Takeda, NLS Pharmaceutics, and others, are developing new narcolepsy treatment drugs that can be available in the narcolepsy market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new narcolepsy treatment drugs that can be available in the narcolepsy market in the coming years. The promising narcolepsy therapies in clinical trials include Reboxetine (AXS-12), Oveporexton (TAK-861), Quilience (Mazindol ER), and others.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Narcolepsy Market

Rising Diagnosed Narcolepsy Prevalence

In 2024, DelveInsight estimated around 360,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of narcolepsy across the 7MM, underscoring its significant clinical burden and growing recognition as a distinct neurological disorder. These number are further expected to grow by 2034.

Advancements in Narcolepsy Therapeutics

The treatment landscape for narcolepsy has evolved considerably with the approval of key therapies, including LUMRYZ (Avadel Pharmaceuticals and Jazz Pharmaceuticals), WAKIX (Harmony Biosciences), SUNOSI (Axsome Therapeutics/Pharmanovia), and XYWAV (Jazz Pharmaceuticals). These agents have improved disease management by enhancing wakefulness, reducing cataplexy episodes, and offering tailored options to address diverse patient needs.

Emergence of Novel Narcolepsy Drug Classes

Emerging drug classes that act on the orexin and monoaminergic systems are transforming the treatment landscape for narcolepsy. Orexin agonists like Oreporexton (Takeda), along with next-generation agents such as Reboxetine (Axsome Therapeutics) and Quilience (NLS Pharmaceutics), are designed to restore normal wakefulness regulation at the neurobiological level. Unlike traditional therapies that mainly provide symptomatic relief, these novel agents target the underlying disease mechanisms, addressing excessive daytime sleepiness, cataplexy, and sleep–wake instability with greater precision, signaling a major advancement in narcolepsy care.

Narcolepsy Market Analysis

The narcolepsy market is expected to witness strong growth in the coming years, propelled by rising disease awareness, advances in diagnostic accuracy, and the launch of next-generation orexin-targeted and wake-promoting treatments. Established therapies such as LUMRYZ (sodium oxybate), XYWAV (a combination of calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates), and SUNOSI (solriamfetol) currently anchor clinical management by effectively addressing excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy through distinct mechanisms with favorable safety profiles. Meanwhile, conventional stimulants and antidepressants, such as dextroamphetamine, amphetamine, armodafinil, venlafaxine, fluoxetine, and sertraline, remain part of the therapeutic landscape but are increasingly being supplemented by more targeted options.

From an innovation perspective, novel drug candidates like reboxetine (AXS-12), oveporexton (TAK-861), and quilience (Mazindol ER) represent a new generation of mechanistically differentiated therapies focused on orexin receptor modulation, monoamine regulation, and sustained wakefulness. These emerging agents are poised to transform treatment approaches by offering improved efficacy, reduced abuse potential, and greater dosing convenience. Backed by strong R&D momentum and deeper insights into orexin biology, the narcolepsy field is shifting toward precision, mechanism-based therapies designed to deliver superior clinical outcomes and long-term disease management.

Narcolepsy Competitive Landscape

The narcolepsy pipeline is witnessing robust growth, with several promising candidates advancing through clinical development. Notable among these are AXS-12 (Axsome Therapeutics), QUILIENCE (NLS Pharmaceutics), Oveporexton (Takeda), and others, which exemplify the expanding innovation aimed at enhancing symptom control and addressing persistent unmet needs in this disorder.

Axsome Therapeutics' AXS-12 is an oral selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor aimed at correcting the neurochemical imbalance underlying excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in narcolepsy. By boosting central norepinephrine activity, AXS-12 seeks to enhance wakefulness, decrease cataplexy episodes, and promote stable sleep–wake patterns, offering a novel, mechanism-based alternative to conventional stimulant therapies.

Takeda's Oveporexton (TAK-861) is an investigational selective agonist of the orexin receptor 2 (OX2R) designed to restore orexin signaling and counter the orexin deficiency that causes narcolepsy type 1 (NT1). By specifically activating OX2Rs, oveporexton aims to improve alertness and mitigate REM sleep–like abnormalities such as cataplexy, addressing both daytime and nighttime symptoms of NT1 comprehensively.

NLS Pharmaceutics' Mazindol ER is a once-daily, extended-release version of mazindol, a dual serotonin, norepinephrine, and dopamine reuptake inhibitor with partial OX2R agonist activity, that promotes wakefulness and reduces cataplexy. Formerly marketed as SANOREX and used for 17 years under France's Compassionate Use Program for refractory narcolepsy, it has shown robust efficacy, rapid onset, and low abuse potential. The ongoing Phase III AMAZE trials (NLS-1031, NLS-1032) are assessing its effect on weekly cataplexy frequency, followed by a 12-month open-label extension. Leveraging this clinical evidence, NLS Pharmaceutics intends to file a new drug application (NDA) for QUILIENCE based on comprehensive safety and efficacy results.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the narcolepsy market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the narcolepsy market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the Narcolepsy Market

In October 2025, Alkermes reported it would acquire Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a deal valued at up to USD 2.1 billion, gaining an approved sleep-disorder therapy and accelerating its entry into the sleep medicine sector. The transaction was approved by the boards of both companies and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

In September 2025, Jazz Pharmaceuticals showcased Phase IV data highlighting the treatment effects and real-world evidence of XYWAV (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) oral solution at the World Sleep and Psych Congresses.

showcased Phase IV data highlighting the treatment effects and real-world evidence of XYWAV (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) oral solution at the World Sleep and Psych Congresses. In August 2025, Axsome Therapeutics reported that the New Drug Application (NDA) submission for AXS-12 (reboxetine) for cataplexy in patients with narcolepsy is anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2025.

In July 2025, Takeda reported positive Phase III results for oveporexton (TAK-861) in NT1, meeting all efficacy endpoints with robust symptom improvement and good tolerability. The company is expediting regulatory submissions and launch preparations to advance this potential first-in-class therapy.

reported positive Phase III results for oveporexton (TAK-861) in NT1, meeting all efficacy endpoints with robust symptom improvement and good tolerability. The company is expediting regulatory submissions and launch preparations to advance this potential first-in-class therapy. In June 2025, Axsome Therapeutics presented positive Phase III data for AXS-12 (reboxetine) in narcolepsy at the SLEEP 2025 conference.

What is Narcolepsy?

Narcolepsy is a long-term neurological condition marked by a disruption in the regulation of the sleep–wake cycle, primarily resulting from the loss or malfunction of orexin-producing neurons in the hypothalamus. This deficiency impairs the brain's ability to sustain consistent periods of wakefulness and sleep, causing symptoms such as excessive daytime sleepiness, cataplexy, and fragmented nighttime rest. Although relatively uncommon, narcolepsy has a significant clinical impact due to its effects on daily performance, cognition, and overall quality of life. Advances in neurobiology and sleep science have deepened the understanding of its molecular mechanisms, improving diagnostic accuracy and fostering the development of targeted orexin-based treatments. Despite persistent challenges related to disease recognition and diagnostic delays, narcolepsy remains a major focus of neurological research, driving progress in sleep medicine and the evolution of personalized therapies.

Narcolepsy Epidemiology Segmentation

The narcolepsy epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current narcolepsy patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In 2024, DelveInsight estimated approximately 95,000 female and 90,000 male patients with narcolepsy in the US, highlighting a slight female predominance and emphasizing gender-specific variations that may influence disease recognition and therapeutic approaches.

The narcolepsy treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Narcolepsy

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Narcolepsy

Subtype-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Narcolepsy

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Narcolepsy

Narcolepsy Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) , the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Narcolepsy Market CAGR 5.6 % Narcolepsy Market Size in 2024 USD 2.5 Billion Key Narcolepsy Companies Axsome Therapeutics, Takeda, NLS Pharmaceutics, Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Pharmanovia, and others Key Narcolepsy Therapies Reboxetine (AXS-12), Oveporexton (TAK-861), Quilience (Mazindol ER), LUMRYZ, SUNOSI, XYWAV, and others

Scope of the Narcolepsy Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Narcolepsy current marketed and emerging therapies

Narcolepsy current marketed and emerging therapies Narcolepsy Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Narcolepsy Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Narcolepsy Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Narcolepsy Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Narcolepsy Market Key Insights 2 Narcolepsy Market Report Introduction 3 Narcolepsy Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Narcolepsy by Therapies in the 7MM in 2024 3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Narcolepsy by Therapies in the 7MM in 2034 4 Epidemiology and Market Methodology 5 Executive Summary 6 Key Events 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Narcolepsy Types 7.3 Narcolepsy Causes 7.4 Narcolepsy Pathophysiology 7.5 Narcolepsy Symptoms 7.6 Narcolepsy Risk Factor 7.7 Narcolepsy Diagnosis 7.8 Narcolepsy Treatment and Management 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM 8.2.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Narcolepsy 8.2.2 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Narcolepsy 8.2.3 Subtype-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Narcolepsy 8.2.4 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Narcolepsy 8.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Narcolepsy in the 7MM 8.4 The United States 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Narcolepsy Patient Journey 10 Marketed Narcolepsy Therapies 10.1 Key Cross Competition 10.2 LUMRYZ (sodium oxybate): Avadel Pharmaceuticals and Jazz Pharmaceuticals 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.2.3 Other Development Activities 10.2.4 Clinical Trials Information 10.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 10.3 SUNOSI (solriamfetol): Axsome Therapeutics/Pharmanovia 10.4 XYWAV (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates): Jazz Pharmaceuticals The list will be continued in the report 11 Emerging Narcolepsy Therapies 11.1 Key Cross Competition 11.2 Reboxetine (AXS-12): Axsome Therapeutics 11.2.1 Drug Description 11.2.2 Other Development Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analyst's View 11.3 Oveporexton (TAK-861): Takeda 11.4 Quilience (Mazindol ER): NLS Pharmaceutics The list will be continued in the report 12 Narcolepsy Market: Seven Major Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Key Narcolepsy Market Forecast Assumptions 12.3 Narcolepsy Market Outlook 12.4 Attribute Analysis 12.5 Total Market Size of Narcolepsy in the 7MM 12.6 Market Size of Narcolepsy by Therapies in the 7MM 12.7 The United States Narcolepsy Market Size 12.7.1 Total Market Size of Narcolepsy 12.7.2 Market Size of Narcolepsy by Therapies in the US 12.8 EU4 and the UK Narcolepsy Market Size 12.9 Japan Narcolepsy Market Size 13 Key Opinion Leaders' Views on Narcolepsy 14 Narcolepsy Market Unmet Needs 15 Narcolepsy Market SWOT Analysis 16 Narcolepsy Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 The United States 16.2 EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 17 Bibliography 18 Abbreviations and Acronyms 19 Narcolepsy Market Report Methodology

