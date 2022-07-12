Basalt Fiber Market worth $517 million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Basalt Fiber Market by Usage (Composites, Non-Composites), End-Use Industry (Construction & Infrastructure, Automotive & Transportation, Wind Energy, Electrical & Electronics, Marine) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Basalt Fiber Market size is expected to grow from USD 286 million in 2022 to USD 517 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. The basalt fiber industry is growing due to the increase in the demand for environmentally friendly materials with properties such as high strength to weight ratio, good tensile strength, electrical conductivity among others. Furthermore, government stimulus packages, and recovering end-use industries are fuelling the demand for basalt fibers across the world.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=39388070

Browse in-depth TOC on "Basalt Fiber Market"

166 – Tables

37 – Figures

170 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/basalt-fiber-market-39388070.html

Based on the usage type, composites dominated the basalt fiber market in terms of both, value and volume.

On the basis of form, the basalt fiber market is classified into two types-continuous basalt fibers and discrete basalt fibers. Continuous basalt fibers are long fibers and find applications in the manufacturing of fabrics, yarns, and tapes, among others. Discrete basalt fibers are also known as chopped fibers. These fibers are available as chopped strands of smaller lengths. They are used in the manufacturing of mesh, felts, and concrete reinforcement, among others.

But, because of the lockdown situation occurred due to COVID-19, many floor workers were unable to work in manufacturing facilities, which was resulted in the reduction in output of basalt fiber. Thus, the demand for basalt fibers was declined in 2020.

The automotive & transportation end-use industry accounted for the largest market share in the global basalt fiber market during the forecast period in terms of value.

On the basis of end-use industry, the basalt fiber market is segmented into construction & infrastructure, automotive & transportation, marine, electrical & electronics, wind energy, and others. New applications for basalt fiber are still emerging in various end-use industries because of the efforts and investments being made to commercialize new applications at low cost.

The automotive & transportation end-use industry demands basalt fibers in brake pads, mufflers, headliners, and other interior applications. This demand is mainly due to superior mechanical, physical, and chemical properties of basalt fiber.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=39388070

APAC is expected to account for the largest market share in the basalt fiber market during the forecast period.

APAC is the largest market for basalt fiber. The major international players are exploring opportunities in the region owing to cheap labor, raw materials, and high demand from various end-use industries, such as automotive & transportation, construction & infrastructure, electrical & electronics, marine, and wind energy.

The key players in the market include Kamenny Vek (Russia), Zhejiang GBF Basalt Fiber Co. (China), JFE RockFiber Corp. (Japan), Mafic SA (Ireland), Technobasalt-Invest LLC (Ukraine), Russian Basalt (Russia), ISOMATEX SA (Belgium), INCOTELOGY GmbH (Germany), Sudaglass Basalt Fiber Technology (US), Shanxi Basalt Fiber Technology Co., Ltd (China), Mudanjiang Basalt Fiber Co. (China), among others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=39388070

Browse Adjacent Markets: Fibers and Composites Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Composites Market - GLOBAL FORECAST TO 2026 By Fiber Type (Glass Fiber Composites, Carbon Fiber Composites, Natural Fiber Composites), Resin Type (Thermoset Composites, Thermoplastic Composites), Manufacturing Process, End-use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/composite-market-200051282.html

CF & CFRP MARKET- GLOBAL FORECAST TO 2025 by Source (Virgin, Recycled), Precursor (PAN, Pitch, Rayon), Resin (Thermosetting, Thermoplastic), Manufacturing Process, End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/carbon-fiber-composites-market-416.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/basalt-fiber-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/basalt-fiber.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets