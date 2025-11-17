Basata Taps Former NextGen Healthcare Executive Brandon Theophilus to Lead Growth Strategy

PHOENIX, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Basata, a healthcare technology company specializing in applied artificial intelligence for healthcare operations, has announced today, the appointment of Brandon Theophilus as Senior Vice President, Growth.

A proven executive with a track record of driving transformation and scaling growth across healthcare and technology organizations, Theophilus brings more than two decades of leadership experience spanning business strategy, product development, and market expansion.

Brandon Theophilus

Most recently, Theophilus served as General Manager of Specialty Care at NextGen Healthcare, where he led product, commercial strategy, execution, and services across key specialty markets. Prior to that, he served as Vice President, Specialties Market Owner, overseeing go-to-market execution, revenue growth, and client retention.

Before joining NextGen, Theophilus was President and CEO of Inforth Technologies, a healthcare software firm acquired by NextGen in 2018. Earlier in his career, he led an early-stage golf technology and software manufacturer, where he grew revenue by 1,200% in three years, launched global distribution across four continents, and earned consecutive placements on the Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Companies list.

"Brandon's great reputation with specialty groups nationwide and experience leading growth at one of the largest EMRs will be invaluable as we scale Basata's reach and impact.," said Kaled Alhanafi, Co-Founder and CEO of Basata. "He brings a unique mix of healthcare, technology, and entrepreneurial experience that perfectly aligns with our mission to make healthcare work better for the people who make it run."

At Basata, Theophilus will oversee the company's growth strategy, focusing on expanding partnerships, deepening market adoption, building out a world-class sales organization, and accelerating the impact of Basata's AI-driven workflow solutions across healthcare organizations nationwide.

"Over the past year, I've witnessed firsthand the meaningful impact Basata is driving within specialty practices," said Theophilus. "In an industry burdened by inefficiency, Basata's ability to pair innovation with operational excellence sets it apart. I'm excited to join a team that is truly moving healthcare forward."

About Basata

Basata is the trusted partner for AI agents in healthcare operations. Its platform deploys a suite of highly integrated AI agents, including voice AI agents for call centers and document AI agents for paperwork automation, that eliminate administrative bottlenecks, improve speed and accuracy, and expand patient access. By customizing agents to each organization's needs, Basata helps health systems and practices reduce administrative friction and unlock operational efficiency. For more information, visit http://www.basata.ai

SOURCE Basata