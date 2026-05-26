Bascom Arizona Ventures Continues Acquisition Spree, Acquires Off-Market Tucson Multifamily Property for $45.5 Million

TUCSON, Ariz., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bascom Arizona Ventures, LLC (BAZV), a subsidiary of Irvine, California-based private equity firm The Bascom Group, LLC (Bascom) has acquired Domain 3201, a 289-unit multifamily property located in Tucson, Arizona for $45.5 million or $157,439 per unit.

Domain 3201

BrightSpire Capital Acquisitions, LLC provided debt financing, which was arranged by Brian Eisendrath, Cameron Chalfant, Ben Margolis, and Jesse Zarouk of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), for the acquisition. Hamid Panahi, Clint Wadlund, Steve Gebing, and Cliff David, of IPA advised the buyer and seller in the off-market transaction. Arizona-based property manager Bryten Real Estate Partners will manage the property.

Constructed in two phases in 1985 & 1990, this picturesque garden-style property offers resort-style living in one of Tucson's most coveted submarkets. Residents of Domain 3201 enjoy an all-inclusive collection of common area amenities thoughtfully designed to support both professional and recreational lifestyles. Ideally positioned near Interstate 10, the property provides seamless access to leading employment centers, premier shopping, dining, and entertaining destinations, including Tucson's first high-density urban village, Uptown, just a short five-minute drive away. The property offers residents one, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and an unmatched amenity package that features three swimming pools, two spas, open green spaces, a fitness center, yoga studio, clubhouse, business center, and two pickleball courts, spanning nearly 12.5 acres.

Domain 3201 presents a compelling value-add opportunity, with new ownership planning a thoughtful capital improvement program designed to elevate everyday living through refreshed clubhouse and leasing office spaces, enhanced pool, spa, and fitness areas, and upgraded residences.

This transaction marks BAZV's second acquisition in 2026. "After the recent acquisition of Retreat at Speedway, BAZV felt now was the right time to expand in Tucson," says Joe Daiutolo, Acquisitions Manager for Bascom Arizona Ventures. "BAZV is tremendously grateful for IPA's trust in our ability to execute an off-market acquisition. We value relationships, don't take these opportunities for granted, and are eager to further enhance the day-to-day resident experience through our value-add program."

The purchase of Domain 3201 comes on the heels of BAZV acquiring the Retreat at Speedway, a 304-unit multifamily property located in Tucson, Arizona for $53.4 million or $175,658 per unit. The Retreat at Speedway was acquired by Bascom's current fund offering, Bascom Value Added Apartment Investors VI, LLC ("Fund VI" or the "Fund"). Fund VI is focused on acquiring apartment communities throughout the U.S. that can be repositioned through value-add renovations, management improvements, recovery from being over leveraged and distressed, or may be a foreclosure and trading at a significant discount.

About Bascom Arizona Ventures: Bascom Arizona Ventures, LLC, ("BAZV") a joint venture between Multifamily Advisors, LLC and The Bascom Group, LLC ("Bascom") was formed to acquire transitional multifamily assets in the southwestern United States. BAZV, founded by Glenn Daiutolo, has completed over $1.6 billion in multifamily transactions consisting of 54 properties and totaling over 17,000 units in Arizona since 2004, including over 5,000 units in Tucson, Arizona.

About Bascom: The Bascom Group, LLC is a minority-owned private equity firm specializing in value-added multifamily, commercial, and non-performing loans and real estate related investments and operating companies. Bascom sources value-added and distressed properties including many through foreclosure, bankruptcy, or short sales and repositions them by adding capital improvements, improving revenue, and reducing expenses by realizing operational efficiencies through implementation of institutional-quality property management. Bascom, founded by principals Derek Chen, Jerry Fink, and David Kim, is one of the most active and seasoned buyers and operators of apartment communities in the U.S. Since 1996, Bascom has completed over $23.0 billion in multifamily value-added transactions encompassing 368 multifamily properties and over 94,272 units. Bascom's commercial transaction volume is $5.8 billion in total and amounts to over 23.4 million square feet. Bascom has ranked among the top 50 multifamily owners in the U.S. Bascom's subsidiaries and joint ventures include the Bascom Value Added Apartment Investors, Shubin Nadal Associates, Spirit Bascom Ventures, REDA Bascom Ventures, Bascom Northwest Ventures, Bascom Arizona Ventures, Harbor Associates, Village Partners Ventures, CRES, BG Pearce, Meridian Investment Group and Realm Group. Bascom's subsidiaries also include Premier Workspaces, one of the largest privately held executive suite, coworking and shared workspace companies in the U.S. For additional information, please visit bascomgroup.com.

Contact: Joe Daiutolo

Tel: 480.315.1200

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Bascom Group