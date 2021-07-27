Bascom Palmer Ranks No. 1 for 20th Year While Other Programs Advance in U.S. News Rankings

"Our ranking remains consistent because our dedication to our patients is unwavering and we're humbled by the recognition from our colleagues," said Eduardo C. Alfonso, M.D., director of Bascom Palmer Eye Institute. "Our world-class team continues to innovate clinical care, even during a pandemic, and our research and education programs are recognized globally as the best."

New this year, neurology/neurosurgery programs rose to No. 35 in the nation, joining the Otolaryngology (ENT) program, ranked No. 44 by U.S. News in that specialty. Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center again received "high performing" recognition.

These advances in the U.S. News rankings are also evident closer to home. In Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, the University of Miami Hospital and Clinics tied for the No. 2 spot – up one position from last year – and is regionally recognized in South Florida.

"Bascom Palmer has been a proven leader for two decades, and its overall excellence is recognized throughout the field of ophthalmology," said Dipen J. Parekh, M.D., chief operating officer of UHealth. "What our ranked and recognized departments and centers all have in common is a reputation for world-class excellence in cutting-edge therapies for some of the most complex patient care. Adding another program to the national rankings and rising locally demonstrates our commitment to excellence."

Henri R. Ford, M.D., M.H.A., dean and chief academic officer of the Miller School of Medicine, noted that, "Our multidisciplinary collaboration to treat complex diseases benefits our patients. It's gratifying to see that in our clinics, but also to know that it's recognized by our peers in the field."

Neurology/neurosurgery's rise was due, in part, to its work as a 1Florida Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, which lives in the Miller School Department of Psychiatry's Center for Cognitive Neuroscience and Aging. The NIH-funded program focuses on prevention and treatment of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. The Department of Otolaryngology continues to revolutionize treatments for hearing difficulties with collaborations with bioengineering, as well as head and neck cancers. Sylvester continues to be recognized for advancing treatments for all cancers at an impressive rate.

The rise in rankings in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale for the University of Miami Hospital and Clinics-UHealth Tower is especially noteworthy. Just five years ago, it was unranked in the local area and is now tied for the No. 2 spot.

Chief executive officer for UHealth Tower, Kymberlee Manni, Ph.D., credits the dramatic rise in the rankings to a team approach. "We are solely focused on improving care for our patients and that translates to improved outcomes and excellence in all aspects. We consider ourselves a health care resource for our community and a destination hospital for our luminary programs."

The U.S News & World Report rankings are based on data from nearly 5,000 medical centers and survey responses from more than 30,000 physicians. The 2021-2022 Best Hospital rankings are available online (https://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/rankings) and in the U.S. News "Best Hospitals" 2021 guidebook.

