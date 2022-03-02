Base Culture to Debut New Baked Breakfast Squares, Showcase Recent Innovations and Promote Fan Favorites at Natural Foods Expo West 2022

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Base Culture , the fast-growing gluten-free, grain-free and paleo breads and baked goods company, is thrilled to attend this year's Natural Products Expo West, where they will debut the latest addition to their portfolio, Keto Certified Baked Breakfast Squares. They will also be showcasing other recently launched items and overall brand favorites.

Base Culture's New Keto Certified Baked Breakfast Squares - Apple Spice and Fruit & Nut Base Culture's 2021 Innovations - Sourdough Bread, Original Keto Buns, 7 Nut & Seed Buns and Simple White Bread

Since attending Expo East in 2019, Base Culture has grown its team, expanded their product offerings and more than doubled in size, proving that not even a global pandemic can slow them down. In 2021, Base Culture was the fastest growing and second largest gluten free bread brand at Whole Foods (Nielsen Data, L52W through 1/1/22).

Base Culture's new Keto Certified Baked Breakfast Squares will launch Spring 2022 with two flavors – Apple Spice and Fruit & Nut. They were created for consumers seeking delicious, low carb, gluten free, grain free breakfast options that are convenient to eat either at home or on the go.

The brand will also be showcasing other recent innovations, which include Sourdough Bread , Simple White Bread and two varieties of Keto Buns . Base Culture's gluten free, grain free, Paleo and Keto Certified Sourdough Bread was the first of its kind, and inspired by the rise in popularity of baking Sourdough at home, providing health-conscious consumers a convenient and wholesome option, made with simple ingredients.

"We're so excited to be attending Expo West this year and to have the opportunity to be part of such an important event again. We've grown significantly over the past couple of years and we can't wait to showcase our latest offerings along with some all-time fan-favorites at this year's show," said Base Culture Founder, Jordann Amatea . "Furthermore, we are looking forward to being alongside like-minded brands to innovate and drive growth for both the company and industry."

Attendees are invited to stop by Base Culture's Booth #5380, Hall E to sample the brand's new Baked Breakfast Squares, as well as their Breads, Brownies, Buns and Sweet Breads.

"Expo West is such an important show for our growing brand and we are thrilled to be back," said Heidi Krauss, Base Culture CEO . "While the past couple of years have been challenging, we've remained agile and determined. The fact that our company is returning stronger than ever is a testament to the quality of our products, the potential of our brand and the perseverance of our team."

For more information and to find a store near you, visit www.baseculture.com and follow on Instagram at @baseculture .

About Base Culture:

Base Culture proudly produces high-quality breads, sweet baked goods and almond butters made with clean ingredients for consumers seeking deliciously nourishing, satisfying options. All Base Culture products are gluten free, grain free, 100% Paleo, non-GMO and Kosher. The company also has 100% Keto certified options across its various product lines. Everything is made in-house at the Base Culture manufacturing plant to ensure that product quality is held to the highest of standards. Base Culture products are available nationally at stores including Whole Foods Market, Kroger, Publix and Albertsons/Safeway and online at baseculture.com and Amazon.

