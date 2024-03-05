Base Molecular Resonance™ Technologies Announces the Formation and Members of its Board of Advisors

STUART, Fla., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Base Molecular Resonance™ Technologies (BMRT)— a quantum physics disruptor poised to change the fields of cancer diagnostics, public safety, law enforcement, security, and military services with a single scan— today announced the formation of its Board of Advisors comprised of prominent leaders, representing multiple disciplines from law enforcement to technology who have shaped their respective industries. The Board of Advisors will work closely with BMRT to advance the company's groundbreaking Base Molecular Resonance™ (BMR) technology.

BMR™, announced on February 13, utilizes resonant frequencies to detect particle interactions at subatomic levels, and can identify any substance based on its nuclear composition. This includes every element on the periodic table and up to 200 types of cancers and other diseases. The implications of this technology for multiple industries have been validated in third-party double-blind studies. BMRT's technology can detect cancer and other diseases, as well as gunpowder, IEDs, other explosives, narcotics, and numerous harmful substances instantaneously, both up close and at long distances.

"We are honored to be working with this esteemed group of thought leaders that comprise our Board of Advisors. Their insights and guidance will be a major influence in shaping the future of BMRT," said BMRT CEO and Co-Founder Robert "Bo" Short. "This Board of Advisors brings invaluable experience from industries that will benefit from our technology. We are confident that our collaboration with this outstanding leadership group will greatly enhance our go-to-market strategy with a focus on deploying our technology to companies and industries that have the potential to save millions of lives."

The founding members of the BMRT Board of Advisors are:

Robbie Callaway, Chairman of the BMRT Board of Advisors, is the former CEO of Technology Investors Inc. Prior to that appointment, Mr. Callaway served for 24 years as the Senior Vice President of Government Relations with Boys & Girls Club of America. He was instrumental in raising more than $1B for BGCA, expanding the number of Clubs in public housing communities from 25 to over 450, and was the driving force in BGCA's expansion into over 220 Native American communities. Mr. Callaway is a founding Board Member of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), Past Chairman, and has served as a NCMEC Board Member since its creation in 1984. In addition, he is Past Chairman and has served as Board Member of the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation, an organization committed to serving youth nationwide through character building and STEM programs, and over 100 youth development parks across America. He has been actively involved with the organization for over 20 years.

According to Mr. Callaway, "Base Molecular Resonance™ Technologies cutting-edge discovery not only transcends boundaries but also redefines the very essence of our approach to healthcare, security, and military safety; from safeguarding our children against school shootings to ensuring the well-being of the courageous individuals serving in our armed forces, and even detecting cancer in its earliest stages. While these capabilities are wide-ranging, they only begin to unveil the immense possibilities that this revolutionary technology holds."

Other esteemed Board members include:

John F. Clark, former Director of the United States Marshals Service, and former Director of Security Operations for the Information Systems and Global Solutions business sector of the nation's largest defense contractor, Lockheed Martin Corporation. Mr. Clark was also the former CEO of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Kenneth Valentine, former Special Agent in Charge of the Dignitary Protective Division in the Office of Protective Operations. His career on the Presidential Protective Detail spanned ten years and three presidencies, during which he was in charge of White House access controls and worldwide operational security.

Regina Schofield, former Assistant Attorney General of the United States for the Office of Justice Programs (OJP), and the current Director of Corporate Engagement and Education Outreach for Batelle in Washington, D.C., where her efforts focus on growing the STEM workforce of tomorrow through innovative education initiatives and directing all of Battelle's regional philanthropy engagements.

William G. Gross, former Commissioner of the Boston Police Department, where he served the public of Boston for more than 37 years, beginning as a Boston Police Cadet in 1983 and serving until his retirement as Commissioner in 2021.

Johnny L. Hughes, former United States Marshal for the District of Maryland for the U.S. Marshals Service. Mr. Hughes also served as the Director of the National High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Congressional Affairs and Public Information Office under the office of National Control Drug Policy, and formerly served as the chairman of Legislative and Congressional Affairs for the National Troopers Coalition.

Vincent J. Truant is the Founder & former CEO of Matrix Ventures, LLC, a management advisory firm focused on data driven decisions and sound judgment to help clients address today's more complex opportunities for both mature products and category disruptors.

Baron Fulk is the Global Manufacturing and Operations Director for CSL Behring, a global biotherapeutics leader driven by the promise to save lives all around the world, in over 60 countries.

About Base Molecular Resonance™ Technologies, LLC (BMRT)

BMRT has discovered a new area of Quantum Physics that utilizes resonant frequencies to detect particle interactions at subatomic levels. This technology, called Base Molecular Resonance™ (BMR), can detect any compound or biological substance, including every element on the periodic table, and up to 200 cancers and other diseases. With over 20 years of prototyping and testing proving its unmatched detection capabilities, BMR™ has the potential to save millions of lives by pinpointing weapons, explosives, and other physical threats close up or at great distances, and detecting cancers and other diseases long before they present clinical symptoms. The non-invasive, harmless, and instant scan has broad implications in cancer diagnostics, public safety, law enforcement, security, and military services.

