Baseball Icon Tony La Russa Teams Up with PenFed Foundation to Help Veterans and Rescue Animals

TYSONS, Va., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, announced today that it has teamed up with baseball icon Tony La Russa to help veterans and rescue animals. The PenFed Foundation empowers veterans to find purpose and thrive after their military service. One of its biggest missions is raising service dogs for veterans and others with disabilities. So far, the PenFed Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families.

Tony La Russa with his rescue dog.

"The PenFed Foundation does more for veterans than anyone else in the country. This is a partnership that will provide veterans the gift of a loving companion. You can't do enough for veterans," said La Russa. "Adopting a pet is life changing and improves a family's well-being by providing comfort and alleviates stress and anxiety. Dogs also encourage families to spend more time enjoying the outdoors and engaging in physical activities."

The PenFed Foundation recently partnered with Homeward Trails Animal Rescue to pay pet adoption fees for military families and support pets impacted by recent flooding in North Carolina.

"The PenFed Foundation is extremely honored to join forces with Tony. Tony and I bonded years ago over our shared love of veterans and animals," said Andrea McCarren, President of The PenFed Foundation. "Not only is he a legend in the world of baseball, but he's also made a profound impact on military families across the United States by connecting them to shelter animals, saving countless lives on both ends of the leash. Although he's exceptionally humble, Tony is a true American hero."

La Russa recently named the PenFed Foundation a beneficiary at his annual Leaders & Legends Event. The star-studded event hosted by La Russa will take place on November 21-24 in Phoenix and feature insightful leadership sessions and entertainment. For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Steve Webster of CMPR at [email protected] or 310-872-6088. Those interested in supporting the PenFed Foundation are encouraged to visit penfedfoundation.org.

