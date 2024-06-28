Baseball Legend Hank Aaron Memorialized on New Forever Stamp

What: The U.S. Postal Service will honor Henry "Hank" Aaron with a commemorative Forever stamp.









The first-day-of-issue event is free and open to the public. News of the stamp is being shared with the hashtag #HankAaronStamp.







Who: Thomas J. Marshall, U.S. Postal Service general counsel and executive vice president, will serve as dedicating official.







When: Wednesday, July 31, at 10 a.m. EDT







Where: Truist Park



755 Battery Ave. SE



Atlanta, GA 30339







RSVP: Attendees are encouraged to RSVP at usps.com/hankaaronstamp.







Background: A giant both on and off the field, Hank Aaron (1934–2021) rose from humble beginnings to rewrite the record books while prevailing in the face of racism. The stamp art features a portrait of Aaron as a member of the Atlanta Braves, based on a 1968 photo, showing Aaron's famous right-handed batting stance from the waist up.









Greg Breeding, an art director for USPS, designed the stamp and pane with original art by Chuck Styles and typography by Kevin Cantrell.









The Hank Aaron stamp is being issued in panes of 20. The Forever stamp will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail one-ounce price.



Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps , by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon . Additional information on stamps, first-day-of-issue ceremonies and stamp- inspired products can be found at StampsForever.com .

