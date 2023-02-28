BASECAMP DENVER: STAY IN THE CITY AND PLAY IN THE MOUNTAINS THIS WINTER

- Denver is a perfect winter vacation destination, combining an urban stay with outdoor adventure. –

DENVER, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With 300 days of sunshine, outdoor adventure is available in Denver year-round, making it the perfect destination for a winter vacation. The Mile High City is a great hub for day trips and winter adventures of all kinds, followed by a cosmopolitan evening with the amenities of a hip, urban city. Below are the top reasons to basecamp from Denver this winter season; for additional ideas on activities, tours, adventure tips and more, go to the VISIT DENVER website.

Urban Adventures

Denver's laid-back attitude is exemplified in its neighborhoods. Each neighborhood offers plenty of unique ways to enjoy winter in The Mile High City. Stay at a Cherry Creek property like the Halycon, which boasts "Après in the Clouds," a rooftop featuring warm fire pits, cabanas, curling, stargazing, seasonal cocktails and more. Then head to nearby Washington Park – Denver's favorite green space – and enjoy local shopping on South Gaylord or South Pearl Street. Check out the only urban snowsports terrain park in the United States, Ruby Hill Rail Yard, featuring 13 box rails and other features made possible through a partnership with Winter Park Resort and Denver Parks and Recreation. Then head north to explore the immersive galleries in the Santa Fe Art District.

Once you've worked up an appetite, check out many of the restaurants around the city for guests to enjoy a winterized outdoor dining experience. Grab a bite to eat in an igloo on the rooftop patio at Linger in the Lower Highlands, have a toast to winter in an Alpenglobe at Tavernetta in LoDo or eat in a private yurt at The Wolf's Tailor in Sunnyside.

For more information about Denver's neighborhoods, check out the VISIT DENVER Neighborhood guide.

Day Trips

Itching for an adventurous destination to experience winter the Colorado way? Dine and stay in Denver with easy access to various day trips, right in your backyard. Head up to Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre to see the venue that brings world-renowned musicians and concert goers for an experience unlike any other. Explore the Trading Post Loop Hiking Trail, a 1.4-mile adventure through spectacular rock formations, valleys and a natural meadow. After you've enjoyed Red Rocks, spend some time in nearby Golden's Old West-themed downtown, with a charming selection of shops, restaurants and attractions. Experience the thrill of foothill exploration of the 1920s on the Lariat Loop Scenic and Historic Byway. The loop guides motorists to popular attractions, including the Buffalo Bill Museum and Grave, Colorado Railroad Museum and the Mother Cabrini Shrine. Head northwest to the Boulder Flatirons or Rocky Mountain National Park to enjoy iconic stretches of scenic trails and spots that offer spectacular views.

For the adventurer, there are several places to cross-country ski and snowshoe near Denver in Idaho Springs, Estes Park, Golden and more. Many ski resorts are less than two hours away from Denver. Skip driving and take the Winter Park Express Ski Train from Denver's Union Station or spend the day in Vail, Loveland Ski Area, Keystone, Copper Mountain, Arapahoe Basin or Eldora to experience the slopes as Coloradans know best. Before heading out, rent your gear in the city. Denver boasts more winter sports stores per capita of any city in America, and bi-city competition makes the prices much cheaper than the mountains. REI – one of the largest sporting goods stores in the nation – is centrally located in downtown Denver and offers a full range of skis, snowboards, cross-country skis, snowshoeing gear and winter clothing. In addition, local supermarket chain King Soopers sells lift tickets at a small discount.

Outdoor Tips

Denver is known as the Mile High City because it's 5,280 feet (one mile) above sea level. The air is a bit thinner and drier. Most visitors do not notice a difference; however, it doesn't hurt to drink extra water and pack sunscreen. Review these helpful articles and blog posts on getting the most out of your outdoor adventures. From high altitude tips to more information on where to rent outdoor gear, you'll be prepared to take on the adventures of a Denver winter like a local.

