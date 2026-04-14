BaseCamp Franchising Releases 2026 FDDs for Uptown Cheapskate and Kid to Kid Following a Year of Record Growth

New FDDs Underscore Rising Unit Economics Across Uptown Cheapskate and Kid to Kid

SALT LAKE CITY, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BaseCamp Franchising, the parent company of upscale thrift brands Uptown Cheapskate and Kid to Kid, today announced the release of its 2026 Franchise Disclosure Documents (FDDs).

BaseCamp Franchising Releases 2026 FDDs for Uptown Cheapskate and Kid to Kid.

The newly issued FDDs highlight the strength of both franchise opportunities and include detailed disclosures on store-level performance. At Uptown Cheapskate, average gross sales were $1.4M and average net income was $227K across franchised locations in FY 2025. Those metrics expanded to $2.2M of gross sales and $423K of net income for top quartile franchised locations. Kid to Kid also reported strong store-level performance and saw meaningful growth versus FY 2024.

"Uptown and Kid to Kid are thriving in today's retail environment, supported by strong consumer demand and increased operational efficiency. I also have to give so much credit to our incredible community of franchise owners, who continue to elevate the customer experience in their stores," said Tyler Gordon, Co-CEO of BaseCamp Franchising. "We're excited about the progress we made in 2025 and feel there are so many more opportunities ahead."

BaseCamp celebrated several milestones in 2025, with the company surpassing $300 million in system-wide sales and expanding its footprint to 280+ stores across 32 U.S. states and several international markets. That momentum has continued into 2026 with BaseCamp expected to open 30-40 new locations this year.

Uptown Cheapskate and Kid to Kid benefit from powerful tailwinds in the resale sector, where consumers are increasingly drawn to value, sustainability, and the thrill of discovering unique items in a high-quality, curated environment. For entrepreneurs, the two brands offer a unique retail experience, technology-enabled systems, and proven operating models in a category that continues to gain share.

To learn more about franchising with Uptown Cheapskate or Kid to Kid and to request a copy of the 2026 FDDs, visit www.uptowncheapskatefranchise.com and www.kidtokidfranchise.com.

About BaseCamp Franchising



BaseCamp Franchising is the parent company of Uptown Cheapskate and Kid to Kid, two fast-growing thrift franchise brands redefining the secondhand shopping experience. With a franchisee-first mindset, a commitment to innovation, and a focus on helping entrepreneurs build impactful, profitable businesses, BaseCamp is reimagining resale for today's consumers and owners alike.

Media Contact: Gabe Rosenberg, Fishman PR, [email protected] or 734-277-8332

SOURCE BaseCamp Franchising