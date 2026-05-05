Basel Area Life Sciences Supercluster Welcomes New Korean Biopharmas

New collaboration strengthens connections across the global biotech ecosystem

BASEL, Switzerland, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Basel Area Business & Innovation, the strategic growth partner helping ventures in science and tech to land, launch and level up inside Europe's transformative life sciences supercluster, today announced a new collaboration with leading Korean biopharmas. The partnership with Roche Korea, the Korea Health Industry Development Institute (KHIDI), and the Korea Technology Finance Corporation (KIBO) will help high-potential biopharma companies expand into global markets, including the United States.

Landscape image of the Basel area’s booming biotech research centers. Photo credit: ©Kanton Basel-Stadt Photo: Raphael Alu

This collaboration demonstrates a new model for international ecosystem building, one that combines market access, industry expertise, and increased collaboration. At its core, the partnership is about creating a clearer, faster path for Korean biotech and pharmaceutical companies to access global expertise, capital, and infrastructure, while also building stronger connections with key innovation markets across the globe.

"Innovation is global by nature, and the Basel Area Life Sciences Supercluster is becoming an international biotech gateway by empowering international companies to access its networks, infrastructure, and partners to grow their operations," said Christof Klöpper, CEO of Basel Area Business & Innovation. "By connecting Korean innovators with Basel, and by extension, with partners and opportunities across borders, we're helping accelerate the next wave of breakthroughs."

The partners will launch a joint open innovation program beginning in May 2026, starting with selected participating companies. Each organization brings a distinct role:

Roche Korea will lead company selection and explore opportunities for funding, mentoring, and collaboration.

will lead company selection and explore opportunities for funding, mentoring, and collaboration. KHIDI will promote and help operate the program, identifying strong candidates.

will promote and help operate the program, identifying strong candidates. KIBO will evaluate companies and support access to financing to help accelerate growth.

will evaluate companies and support access to financing to help accelerate growth. Basel Area Business & Innovation will connect companies to the Basel Area Life Sciences Supercluster and provide access to infrastructure, including the Switzerland Innovation Park Basel Area.

"Roche Korea is proud to participate in this meaningful project as a sponsor, helping high-potential Korean startups navigate the global stage. Our role is to empower these innovators by supporting them within the Basel Area Life Sciences Supercluster and providing access to expert mentorship," says Ezat Azem, General Manager of Roche Korea. "We believe this will help to build a more interconnected biotech landscape where promising companies can more easily access the infrastructure and global networks they need to thrive."

The agreement aims to be a flagship program that bridges Korea and the global market, with plans to grow the program and deepen international collaboration over time.

About Basel Area Business & Innovation

Basel Area Business & Innovation is the strategic growth partner helping scalable ventures in science and tech to land, launch and level up in the Basel Area. The non-profit agency supports startups, scaleups, SMEs and global enterprises with expert insight from science and tech specialists, equity-free funding to fuel their growth, and end-to-end support tailored to their industry and stage. Basel Area Business & Innovation provides companies with direct access to the insights, infrastructure and collaborative networks to scale seamlessly inside Europe's most concentrated innovation ecosystem and its transformative Life Sciences Supercluster. The agency also manages the three sites of the Switzerland Innovation Park Basel Area.

For more information, visit: baselarea.swiss and baselsupercluster.com.

Media contact:

Joe Morgan

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SOURCE Basel Area Business & Innovation