Baselane and Furnished Finder Partner to Bring Automated Rent Collection & Financial Tools to Mid-Term Rental Owners as Market Accelerates

The partnership will improve operational efficiency for a network of over 240,000 property owners as mid-term rental demand surges 136%.

NEW YORK , April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baselane, a market-leading banking and financial management platform for real estate investors, today announced a strategic partnership with Furnished Finder, the leading platform for furnished monthly rentals.

Through the partnership, Baselane will provide automated online rent collection for Furnished Finder's marketplace, which has expanded from approximately 20,000 furnished listings to more than 300,000 across the U.S. in the last five years. According to recent data from Furnished Finder and AirDNA, monthly rentals are one of the fastest-growing segments of the housing market, with demand increasing by 136% compared to 52% for short-term rentals since 2019.

At the same time, rent collection remains one of the most fragmented parts of property management. Many property owners still rely on payment apps like Zelle or Venmo, along with manual tracking, creating challenges with late payments, reconciliation, and financial reporting. As the mid-term rental market continues to expand, with longer average stays and more complex payment structures than traditional leases, tools that connect listings, payments, and financial management are becoming increasingly essential.

"The way rent is collected today hasn't kept up with how mid-term rentals are managed," said Mathias Korder, CEO of Baselane. "This partnership brings together demand and financial tools to give property owners a more reliable, streamlined way to collect rent and manage their business with greater visibility and control over their finances."

As Furnished Finder's rent collection partner, Baselane delivers an end-to-end experience that connects payments with banking and bookkeeping built specifically for real estate investors. Property owners can automate rent invoices and reminders, collect payments online through a dedicated tenant portal, and generate real-time financial reports—effectively reducing late payments and improving financial visibility, while eliminating manual tracking and tax prep.

"Furnished Finder is focused on helping property owners succeed in the monthly rental market," said Jeff Hurst, CEO of Furnished Finder. "As our network continues to expand with market demand, partnering with Baselane ensures our hosts have the tools they need to manage rent more efficiently, while simplifying the financial side of mid-term stays."

About Baselane

Baselane is the leading real estate banking platform for multi-property investors, with integrated rent collection, bookkeeping, and tax reporting. Baselane serves and is trusted by more than 50,000 independent real estate investors who process over $3.1 billion annually through the platform. Baselane automates core financial tasks to help users save time, operate more efficiently, and grow their rental portfolios. Learn more at www.baselane.com

About Furnished Finder

Furnished Finder is the leading marketplace for monthly furnished rentals, connecting landlords with traveling professionals, remote workers, and relocating families seeking stays of 30 days or more. With a growing network of over 300,000 listings and more than 240,000 landlords nationwide, Furnished Finder connects renters to real homes in real communities, without booking fees or hidden costs. In 2025, Newsweek named Furnished Finder one of America's Best Online Platforms, ranking it #1 in the Real Estate category. Founded in 2014, the company continues to redefine flexible housing for the modern renter. Learn more at www.furnishedfinder.com

SOURCE Baselane