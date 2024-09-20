Baseus Announces New Line of iPhone and Tech Accessories - Including Wireless Chargers, Security Cameras, Power Banks, and More

As a company that designs products to be practical, reliable, and based on users, the new releases are curated to make everyday life easier and more efficient.

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseus, a global leader in consumer electronics and mobile accessories, hosted an exclusive launch event in New York, introducing its latest innovations: the PicoGo series, Nomos series, and Security Camera series. These new offerings, including wireless chargers, headphones, and home security systems, are designed to meet the needs of the everyday consumer. Baseus CEO Shiyou He emphasized the company's commitment to delivering practical, user-friendly tech solutions.

Baseus New Products Launch Event

At the event, COO Jacky Fang outlined Baseus's core values of "Practical, Reliable, Based on User," He attributed the brand's rapid growth to its strong product portfolio and brand recognition, highlighting significant progress in North America, including new partnerships and retail expansions. Vadim from Max Tech YouTube Channel shared how Baseus's user-driven philosophy guided the development of several new products in the second half of the year. These launches further solidify Baseus's mission to enhance users' digital lives through innovative, practical solutions.

New Product Highlights Include:

Baseus PicoGo Series: Pocket Power, On the Go

The Baseus PicoGo 45W Fast Charger supports full-speed PD 3.0 charging for the iPhone 16, improving efficiency. It is 54.2% smaller, uses TÜV Rheinland-certified graphene technology for safer, cooler performance, and features a USB-C port for wide compatibility, ideal for travel.

The Baseus PicoGo 45W Power Bank delivers 10,000mAh capacity and 45W fast charging, perfect for the latest iPhones. Its ultra-thin, 2-in-1 design supports wired and wireless charging, offering universal compatibility and a smart digital display for efficient power on the go.

Get the best of both worlds with a Magnetic Power Bank that has both wireless and wired charging capabilities. This device boasts an impressive 5000mAh capacity and is Qi2-certified to provide ultra-fast 20W charging power.

Baseus Nomos Series: Power Combined, Simplicity Redefined

Nomos Qi2 5-in-1 140W Desktop Charger – $129.99

A 5-in-1 design featuring a smart digital display and intelligent power allocation. It's the first desktop charger with Qi2 wireless charging and a retractable 100W USB-C cable, letting you charge up to 5 devices simultaneously while keeping your space clutter-free.

Baseus Nomos Qi2 8-in-1 Charging Station – $89.99

The Baseus Nomos Qi2 8-in-1 Slim Charging Station 67W (US) is the world's thinnest at just 0.67 inches. It supports 67W fast wired and 15W Qi2 wireless charging for up to 8 devices, perfect for multi-device workspaces, travel, and saving space.

Baseus Nomos Qi2 3-in-1 Magnetic Power Bank – $69.99

The Baseus Nomos Qi2 3-in-1 Power Bank offers wired and wireless charging for up to three devices at once. With 10,000mAh capacity, it supports 45W fast wired and 15W Qi2 wireless charging. Compact and slim with a digital display, it's perfect for travel and daily use.

Baseus Security Camera Series: This state-of-the-art solar-powered outdoor camera features sun-powered tracking and top-of-the-line alerts, dual camera modes, color night vision, and more.

The S1 Pro, winner of the Technology Innovation Awards 2024 by Future Publishing, keeps your camera charged for uninterrupted home surveillance, even without sunlight. Its 13,500mAh battery powers up to 270 days of use. The camera rotates up to 80°, harnessing solar energy for near-continuous power.

For security, the system features AES+RSA encryption (TÜV Rheinland Certified).

The Baseus H1 HomeStation includes 16GB of eMMC storage for up to three months of footage, with optional 16TB expansion via an external hard drive (sold separately).

These products are available for purchase in the US on Amazon, at Baseus.com, and at Target (select products). For more information and to review all the latest Baseus products, please visit: www.baseus.com

About Baseus

Founded in 2011, Baseus was born out of utmost care for users. The company embodies its slogan: Practical. Reliable. Based on User. With 300 million users and over 6 billion services, Baseus delivers 100 million products annually, combining quality and innovation to enhance user satisfaction.

