Baseus Powers Up CES 2026 with Full-Range Innovations

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseus, a user-centric consumer technology brand, will present an elevated presence and a new wave of innovation at CES 2026, driving forward in Mobile Digital, Smart Audio, and Smart Security and setting its sights on becoming the next-generation leader in intuitive, everyday smart technology.

Charging — Safer, Faster, All-in-One

At CES 2026, Baseus reaffirms its core charging philosophy: Safe & Fast Charging, All in One.

Leading this focus is PicoGo, the centerpiece of Baseus' 2026 charging lineup, showcasing lighter, smarter and more Apple-friendly power solutions. Taking center stage is the new PicoGo AM52 Qi2.2 Power Bank, offering one of the slimmest Qi2.2 magnetic power banks available today while delivering 25W Qi2.2 wireless and 45W USB-C fast charging. Powered by Baseus Triple-Loop Cooling technology, the AM52 runs roughly 12% cooler than comparable Qi2.2 packs and maintains surface temperatures under 102°F, ensuring steadier and safer performance at high charging speeds. Complementing it is the AC22 Ultra Mini, an ultra-compact unit roughly the size of an earbud case, features a built-in cable for instant grab-and-go charging. Both will be available in Q1 2026.

Baseus will also showcase the PicoGo AE11 (67W) and the high-power AH11 (140W) digital display charger to illustrate the series' full breadth.

At the desktop level, the new Baseus Nomos NH21 6-in-1 Desktop Charging Station streamlines clutter with a compact 6-in-1 layout built for multi-device work sessions. It provides two retractable braided cables and 245 W high-output power — managed by BPS 3.0 smart power allocation — can charge two laptops simultaneously, and features Qi2 wireless charging and a clear LCD readout. Available late January 2026 — stay tuned.

Additionally, Baseus is unveiling the evolved Spacemate RD1 Pro 15-in-1 Docking Station, its flagship workspace solution tailored for professionals and hybrid workers. It retains 4K multi-display expansion at its core while introducing integrated high-power charging, enabled by a built-in 180W GaN module delivering up to 160W output, alongside a Qi2.2 25W magnetic wireless charging pad — together enabling simultaneous charging across multiple devices. With intelligent port-level detection further optimizes efficiency and safety, the RD1 Pro is set to launch in H1 2026, unifing comprehensive multi-device expansion with integrated power delivery in one streamlined desk unit.

Audio — From Flagship Sound to Everyday Comfort

Baseus is introducing more intelligent features to its flagship Inspire series, while outlining its strategies for the mid-tier Bowie series that will utilize sound quality and innovative design to tap into the vast opportunites in new form factor audio products, such as OWS earbuds.

The Inspire series with Sound by Bose is Baseus' answer to high-quality and accessible audio technoglog, now enhaced with smart listening features.

The Inspire XH1 now ships with a SoundFit OTA, which personalize the audio experience based on each listener's unique hearing profile to ensure a perfectly balanced and detailed audio experience at any volume level.

The Inspire XP1 adds Ear-Fit Quiet, an ear-canal adaptation system that analyzes each user's unique ear-canal shape and current seal level, then applies targeted compensation based on the detected leakage—delivering consistently reliable adaptive ANC across different ear sizes and wearing conditions. This function will be available in Q1 2026. Stay tuned.

Complementing the high-end Inspire line, Bowie brings the audio experience to mid-tier users with a focus on Extraordinary Sound, Effortless Comfort, forming a key part of Baseus' 2026 audio strategy. Building on Inspire's flagship sound, Bowie will balance high-quality audio with enhanced comfort through upgraded OWS and TWS models, delivering a more enjoyable, all-day listening experience for everyday users.

Security — Smarter Protection at Home and On the Go

Baseus continues to raise the bar for home security with the X1 Pro, the world's first smart AI dual-tracking outdoor security camera. Fresh from a successful December crowdfunding campaign, the X1 Pro will come to the mass market in January 2026, offering dual 3K cameras, a 300° maximum view, and active patrol for comprehensive home and yard coverage. Live Cross-Cam AI Tracking ensures smooth, uninterrupted subject monitoring, while NeuraNex Technology 2.0 intelligently filters routine movements and highlights events that truly matter, reducing unnecessary alerts. A complementary HomeStation arriving in Q1 2026 will expand local storage and extend connectivity for reliable, multi-zone coverage.

For drivers, Baseus is enhancing vehicle safety with its PrimeTrip VD1 Pro dashcam lineup, it offers up-to-14-day hardwire-free parking monitoring to keep vehicles protected. In 2026, these dashcams will introduce proactive AI functionality to deliver a more intelligent, anticipatory safety experience, helping drivers detect potential hazards and receive timely alerts.

Together, these products demonstrate Baseus' vision for security that is intuitive, reliable, and built around real-world needs, with AI adding an intelligent, supportive layer.

CES 2026 provides an opportunity to see Baseus' latest innovations in charging, audio, and AI-powered security firsthand. Visit Baseus at Booth #30938, LVCC South Hall to experience the full lineup.

About Baseus

Founded in 2011, Baseus was born out of utmost care for users. The company embodies its slogan: Practical. Reliable. Base on User. This shows the pursuit of ultimate practicality to solve users' problems with outstanding design and fashionable appearances that also reflect reliability, high quality, and cost-effectiveness. Baseus delivers a variety of products - including Portable Chargers, Desktop Chargers, Wall Chargers, Wireless Earbuds, and Docking Stations. Chosen by 300 million users and providing 6 billion services, Baseus delivers over 100 million practical and aesthetic products each year, continuously enhancing users' sense of fulfillment. Join the Baseus family today to see a new world of technological innovation.

