Say Hello to Speed: The Baseus PicoGo AM52 Qi2.2 Magnetic Power Bank Slim

SHENZHEN, China, March 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Baseus, the commitment to user needs shines through in every product design. With values that focus on innovation and versatile lifestyles, Baseus prioritizes original, minimalistic, and efficient engineering that makes life simpler, safer, and better. Now, Baseus is proud to be expanding its PicoGo MagSafe range with the sleek new Baseus PicoGo AM52 Qi2.2 Magnetic Power Bank Slim.

Baseus PicoGo MagSafe Family

This flagship power bank takes the spotlight in the new Baseus slim, safe, and fast charging era, and is one of the thinnest Qi2.2 magnetic power banks available, delivering 25W safe wireless charging. The AM52 power bank comes in two models, both with and without an integrated cable, for versatile and expanded charging options.

The PicoGo series was designed to be durable, fast, and effective, with certain products that have triple cooling systems, TÜV-certified safety, and other unique features. More than anything, the PicoGo series positions itself as the preferred and most trusted charging choice for all iPhone users. For now, let's look at some of the main highlights the AM52 has to offer.

Baseus PicoGo AM52 Qi2.2 Magnetic Power Bank Slim

Designed Compact: The Baseus PicoGo AM52 Qi2.2 Magnetic Power Bank was built to be slim and easy to carry around. Weighing just 6.95 oz, which is only 1.2 times the weight of the iPhone 17 Air, the power bank remains effortlessly portable, wherever you choose to go. With a durable, all-day 10,000 mAh battery life and airline-friendly design, the lightweight AM52 is the ideal companion on every journey.

Qi2.2-Certified Fast Charging: Baseus was one of the brands to bring Qi2 25W charging to the market after its launch in 2025, ensuring improved wireless charging. Now, the AM52 power bank offers Qi2.2 25W wireless charging with Magnetic Power Profile alignment for faster efficiency, reduced heat, and safer charging that won't compromise battery health. You can also choose 45W full-speed wired charging through the USB-C cable, or recharge the power bank itself at 30W, with enough juice to fully power up its 10,000 mAh Apple MagSafe battery pack in just 1.5 hours.

Versatile Charging Options: The AM52 easily supports dual MagSafe and USB-C simultaneous fast charging as well. Choosing the integrated cable AM52 model allows you to charge three devices simultaneously, with wireless charging for AirPods and wired charging for a phone and another low-powered device. Without the built-in cable, you still get a 30cm USB-C to USB-C cable that allows you to charge two devices at the same time, with wireless charging for AirPods and wired charging for a phone.

Elevated for the iPhone Crowd: The AM52 power bank was designed primarily for iPhone users who value minimalist design and efficient living. Focused on creating a lightweight, portable powerhouse solution, the AM52 effortlessly solves the problem of bulky chargers and inconvenient charging hassles during every journey, whether it's across the world, to the coffee shop, or simply on the way to work each day. The power bank easily pushes an iPhone 17 Pro up to 45% in just 30 minutes.

Safer Thermal Control: Heat is one of the most critical issues for many power banks. Fortunately, the AM52 ensures advanced thermal control with triple-loop cooling that allows you to keep the surface temperature below 102°F (39°C), which is 12% cooler than most traditional Qi2.2 power banks and far below the industry standard of 118.4°F (48°C). With NTC smart temperature control safety, graphene-layered cooling, and an aluminum alloy shell, the AM52 provides secure and efficient heat dissipation settings.

Built to Be Comfortable: To maintain a comfortable and premium look, the AM52 power bank was crafted with curved edges that contour naturally to your grip, a soft silicone front for scratch, fingerprint, and slip resistance, and an aluminum alloy back for enhanced durability and a sleek aesthetic. The thinner body also makes it easier to hold, while the 16 upgraded N52 magnets ensure a stronger, more precise magnetic hold that instantly locks into place for stable charging, even on the go.

The Baseus PicoGo series was designed to make life easier, with rapid fast charging, advanced heat control, and reliable safety and durability. The AM52 provides a new flagship to look up to as the pinnacle of slim, Qi2.2-certified fast charging perfection. As always, the Baseus mission relies entirely on the satisfaction of users and the pursuit of excellence, a cause that the AM52 certainly delivers on.

Availability

The Baseus PicoGo AM52 Qi2.2 Magnetic Power Bank Slim is now available on the U.S., German and UK Amazon pages at the recommended price of $69.99, €69.99 and £ 59.99 . It is also available on Amazon Italy, France and Spain at a recommended retail price of €69.99 .

The Baseus PicoGo AM52 Qi2.2 Magnetic Power Bank Slim + Cable is also now available on U.S. and UK Amazon pages at a recommended prices of $79.99 and £69.99. The German, Italian, French and Spanish Amazon listings will be available starting mid-March, with a recommended retail price of €79.99.

SOURCE BASEUS TECHNOLOGY (HK) CO, LIMITED