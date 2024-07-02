Baseus Welcomes Its Latest Expandable Local Storage & Long-Lasting Security N1 Outdoor Camera 2K 2-Cam Kit for Guaranteed Peace of Mind

LAS VEGAS, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseus is a globally recognized consumer electronics brand devoted to creating technologies that make life simpler and better. The company is now delighted to announce the launch of the pioneering Baseus Security N1 Outdoor Camera 2K 2-Cam Kit in a sleek white design. This revolutionary step in surveillance technology promises a durable battery life and elevated visuals for a safer and more efficient home lifestyle.

Baseus Security N1 Outdoor Camera 2K 2-Cam Kit

Excellent 2K Clarity with 145° Coverage: The Baseus Security N1 Outdoor Camera 2K 2-Cam Kit boasts an ultra-wide 145° field of coverage lens to give you flawless 2K High-Definition visual capture. Maintain 24/7 coverage of your surroundings in vivid detail from up to 27ft. away. The N1 camera also features advanced image correction technology to reduce fisheye distortion for a detailed and expanded view of your property.

Vivid Color Night Vision: The Baseus N1 security camera kit also has full-color night vision with a 100lm spotlight to capture the smallest details - even in low-light conditions, with an effective range of 20ft in full color and 26ft in black and white. Your evenings will be more peaceful with enhanced color night vision detection and immediate alerts of any suspicious behavior.

Expandable Local Storage, Reliable Long-Lasting Power: Security cameras often fall short on lifespan and storage issues - leaving you constantly replacing cameras or recharging batteries for consistent surveillance. However, the Baseus N1 Security Camera Kit gives you 16GB of built-in, eMMC local storage that allows you to keep up to 3 months of footage without any costly subscriptions or hidden fees. You can even upgrade and expand your storage even further with a 16TB external hard drive that can be bought separately. The outdoor camera is also built to last longer and is equipped with an impressive 7,800mAh battery that ensures 210 days of crystal-clear surveillance with a single charge.

Military-Grade Encryption for Data: Your data is our main concern which is why the Baseus N1 Outdoor Security Camera employs TÜV Rheinland Certified, military-grade encryption technology to keep your data safe. Advanced AES+RSA encryption prevents data leaks and ensures that your private information and footage can only be accessed by you. Enjoy full control over your security system with certified data protection from Baseus.

Advanced Connectivity and Integration: In an advanced digital age, connectivity is crucial for your security devices. The Baseus N1 Security Camera provides faster and more stable 2.4GHz signal transmissions to ensure that your home is continuously protected. The elite camera can also seamlessly integrate with Voice Assistants, such as Google Home and Amazon Alexa, for a more interactive and convenient user experience that makes your life easier.

Engineered for All Seasons: The Baseus N1 Outdoor Security Camera Kit was built to last which is why it can seamlessly withstand the toughest weather conditions. The camera has an IP67 rating and is impervious to extreme temperatures ranging from -20℃ to 50℃. With Baseus, your camera won't quit on you - regardless of the weather outside.

Instant Alerts with Intelligent Notifications: Your security camera is only as good as its ability to keep you informed. This is why the Baseus N1 Security Camera Kit uses enhanced NeuralNex Technology and Smart Detection to give you rapid notifications and snapshot previews of people and vehicles in your vicinity. The wireless camera system automatically detects, evaluates, and responds to give you enough time to react accordingly. A two-way audio feature also allows you to speak in real-time to anyone on the other end of the camera without direct contact – ensuring maximum safety and convenience.

Easy and Flexible Installation: The wire-free design of the Baseus N1 Outdoor Security Camera Kit makes it seamless and simple to set up anywhere within a few minutes. Rest assured with enhanced convenience that's backed up by a 2-year warranty.

Baseus is committed to creating a more secure and advanced society through the creation of innovative and durable products that can enrich your life and make it simpler. The Baseus Security N1 Outdoor Camera 2K 2-Cam Kit serves as a reminder of the company's dedication to an elite brand of surveillance products that fit the modern lifestyle in terms of function, aesthetics, and simplicity.

On Amazon US, the Baseus Security N1 is available at an MSRP of $199.99. Customers can enjoy a 40% discount, bringing the final price down to $149.99 until July 14th.

On Amazon DE, the Baseus Security N1 is available at an MSRP of €199.99. Customers can enjoy a €30 discount, reducing the final price to €159.99 until July 15th.

