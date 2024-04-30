Baseus's most popular headphones on Amazon last year are back with an iteration: Baseus MA10s

LAS VEGAS, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a thriving global consumer electronics company, Baseus is devoted to introducing products to revolutionize the industry. This is why Baseus is now excited to launch the Bowie MA10s TWS Earbuds. Last year, Baseus' best-selling product on Amazon was the Bowie MA10, however, the Bowie MA10s is an upgraded and portable model with a smaller body that's more convenient to carry. The new earbuds also have a digital display to know the power status at a glance and have been recommended by Oscar-class composers to ensure a quality sound experience.

Baseus Bowie Ma10s

-48dB Active Noise Cancelling: The Baseus Bowie MA10s TWS Earbuds feature hybrid -48dB Active Noise Cancelling technology that seamlessly cancels out 95% of outside noise. This ensures undisrupted sound quality for the user at all times.

Environmental Noise Cancelling AI-Enhanced Mics: The earbuds also come equipped with 4 Environmental Noise Cancelling mics that work together with our advanced AI algorithm to identify and suppress ambient sounds and isolate your voice – ensuring crystal clear clarity on calls.

Oscar-Worthy Sound Design: Choose only the best with the Baseus Bowie MA10s TWS Earbuds that have been recommended by Oscar-winning and Oscar-nominated composers such as Chad Cannon, Joel Goodman, and Pedro Osuna. With 12 Preset EQs, you can enjoy unparalleled sound design or choose to customize the EQ to your liking.

Baseus Immersive Spatial Audio Technology: Completely immerse yourself in sound with Baseus 3D Spatial Audio Technology that uses a Titanium-plated PU composite diaphragm and punchy bass AI algorithm to create a virtual soundscape – with you at its center. Your music will sound better with 50% more bass and 100% crisper treble and 3 tailored modes to customize your listening experience. Choose between Bass Mode while doing sports, Music Mode for daily immersive listening, and Game Mode for audio and video with lower latency for more precise sound.

38-Hour Playtime: The Baseus Bowie MA10s TWS Earbuds sport a 5-day battery lifespan that gives you enough time to watch multiple movies, listen to music, and be more productive. Free up your time with a battery life that goes the extra mile so you don't have to. With a single charge, your Baseus MA10s earbuds give you a guaranteed 8 hours of playtime and a total playtime of 38 hours within the charging case.

Intelligent Digital Display: Always know the battery and charging status of your Baseus Bowie MA10s TWS Earbuds with a built-in digital display for added convenience at all times.

Compatible with Wireless Charging Compatible: Elevate the way you recharge your earbuds by simply placing the earbuds' charging case on the Baseus wireless charger. Your earbuds will automatically start charging without any tedious wires or ports to worry about.

Enhanced Comfort for Longer Sessions: Keep a steady pace with the Baseus Bowie MA10s TWS Earbuds that have an ergonomic shape to fit effortlessly into your ear for a snug and secure listening experience that can last longer without any discomfort.

IPX4 Waterproof: Your Baseus Bowie MA10s TWS Earbuds are built to adapt to your busy lifestyle. Whether you're commuting to work, exercising at the gym, or trying to meditate – the Baseus earbuds seamlessly keep up with you at every step. The IPX4 waterproof rating means that no amount of sweat, rain, or water will disrupt your sound experience.

The Baseus Bowie MA10s TWS Earbuds showcase an elevated commitment to innovative consumer electronics designs. Baseus is wholly devoted to creating audio equipment and technologies that adapt to different lifestyles and ensure a superior listening experience through the use of quality testing, enhanced sound engineering, and extensive user insight.

Baseus Bowie MA10s is priced at an MSRP of $49.99 and is available for purchase on Amazon and Baseus.com. Customers can directly enjoy a 20% discount with Claim Code "Best Deal" at the price of $39.99.

Baseus Bowie MA10 is priced at an MSRP of $39.99 and is available for purchase on Amazon and Baseus.com. Customers can directly enjoy a 20% discount at the price of $31.99.

About Baseus

Baseus is a leading consumer electronics brand founded in 2011. The company believes in "Simplicity for More" - which means creating seamlessly practical and aesthetic products that go the extra mile for the younger tech enthusiast generation. Baseus offers a wide range of products, including Portable Chargers , Desktop Chargers , Wall Chargers , Wireless Earbuds , and Docking Stations . Join the Baseus family today to see a new world of technological innovation.

Media Contact:

Name: Baseus PR Team

Phone: +1 (213) 512-7063

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Baseus Technology (HK) Co., Ltd