Basic Fun! Debuts Care Bears™ Harry Potter™ Collection

Two Magical Worlds Unite for a New Plush Collection that Celebrates Loyalty, Compassion, and Friendship

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global toy company Basic Fun!, maker of Cloudco Entertainment's Care Bears™ plush, has unveiled a new collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products for a Harry Potter x Care Bears collection in celebration of Harry Potter's 25th Anniversary in 2026 that's sure to cast a spell over fans. This unique crossover features beloved Care Bears characters representing the four iconic Hogwarts houses in two sizes of huggable bears. Perfect companions for both Harry Potter enthusiasts and Care Bears collectors, these limited-edition plushies are launching worldwide at retailers throughout North America, the UK, and the EU this spring.

Two magical worlds unite with the Harry Potter x Care Bears plush collection that celebrates loyalty, compassion, and friendship.

The Harry Potter x Care Bears 12" Plush Hoodie Assortment (MSRP $17.99 each or $34.99 for 2-Pack) includes four bears decked out in super soft mascot hoodies, Hogwarts house robes, and iconic house scarves that match their house colors: Gryffindor House Tenderheart Bear, Hufflepuff House Love-a-Lot Bear, Ravenclaw House Wish Bear, and Slytherin House Grumpy Bear. In celebration of Harry Potter's 25 Years of Magic, each bear features the Harry Potter 25th anniversary logo on their paw.

The Harry Potter x Care Bears House Bears 8" Plush Assortment (MSRP $9.99 each) are available in four collectible besties: Gryffindor House Tenderheart Bear, Hufflepuff House Funshine Bear, Ravenclaw House Grumpy Bear, and Slytherin House Good Luck Bear. Each bear sports a Hogwarts house robe, house scarf, and house crest, and their paws feature both the timeless bear emblems as well as the Harry Potter 25th Anniversary logo. These charming House Bears are perfect for taking on adventures.

"As the iconic Harry Potter franchise celebrates 25 Years of Magic, in honor of the first film in the series, we are beyond excited to connect the worlds of Care-A-Lot and Hogwarts for an enchanting crossover that's rich in character details and filled with heart," said Lisa Doiron, Vice President of Global Brand Marketing at Basic Fun!

"Care Bears and Harry Potter have a unique ability to connect with fans of all ages," added Robert Prinzo, Head of Global Licensing at Cloudco Entertainment. "Bringing them together was a fun and meaningful way to celebrate imagination, magic, and the comfort these brands have offered for decades."

Fans can find Harry Potter x Care Bears plush at major toy retailers starting this month. Follow @CareBears for more updates.

About the Harry Potter franchise

From the moment eleven-year-old Harry Potter met Rubeus Hagrid, Keeper of Keys and Grounds at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, his adventures have left an indelible mark on popular culture. Today, over 25 years later, the Harry Potter phenomenon thrives as one of the most successful and best-loved entertainment properties in history.

J.K. Rowling's best-selling Harry Potter novels have been brought to life in an ever-evolving, interconnected universe which is loved by millions of fans worldwide. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films and three epic Fantastic Beasts films bring the spellbinding action to life on screen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child mesmerizes on stage, and state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games allow players to experience the wizarding world like never before. Fans can proudly showcase their passion through innovative consumer products, and thrill at spectacular location-based experiences - including themed lands at six Universal Destinations and Experiences theme parks around the world.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts offerings includes ground-breaking touring experiences and events, each developed to celebrate special moments and locations that fans cherish, as well as Harry Potter Shops in King's Cross, New York, Chicago, Akasaka, and Harajuku. Wizards, witches and Muggles alike can also discover something new as they explore behind-the-scenes secrets at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter.

With a new HBO Original TV series based on the Harry Potter books on the way, this extended world continues to provide the community with fresh and exciting ways to interact. For its global fans, and for generations to come, it invites everyone in to find the magic for themselves.

For the latest Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts news and features, visit www.harrypotter.com.

All characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s26)

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About Basic Fun, Inc.

Basic Fun! is a dynamic global designer and marketer of classic, innovative children's entertainment products which strive to bring smiles to people of all ages. The Company has renowned iconic brands and a broad product portfolio that are featured in over 50,000 brick and mortar locations and online retail distribution points by 2,500+ leading retailers, distributors, and family entertainment venues in over 60 countries worldwide. Basic Fun! is dedicated to enriching lives and creating unforgettable moments through imaginative play. Basic Fun!'s global headquarters is located in Boca Raton, FL and also has offices in the UK and Hong Kong. For more information, visit basicfun.com .

About Cloudco Entertainment

Cloudco Entertainment, a portfolio company of IVEST Consumer Partners, is a family and children's entertainment, consumer products, and brand management company, and the owner of iconic lifestyle brands such as Care Bears™, Holly Hobbie™, Madballs™, Boy Girl Dog Cat Mouse Cheese™, Twisted Whiskers™, Buddy Thunderstruck™, and Overlord & The Underwoods™. Cloudco creates, develops, and produces multi-platform entertainment franchises across all media channels, along with a wide range of consumer products and experiences that engage multi-generational fans, immersing both kids and adults in the brands they love.

About Care Bears™

Introduced in 1982 through consumer products, greeting cards, and later a series of animated television shows and feature films, Care Bears remains one of the most beloved lifestyle properties in the world. With their signature belly badges and endearing messages of sharing, caring, and friendship, the Care Bears from Care-A-Lot continue to inspire multi-generational fans across the globe. The Care Bears first appeared in television specials in 1983 and 1984, followed by a long-running animated series and a successful leap to the big screen with The Care Bears Movie trilogy (1985–1987). Care Bears & Cousins, a Netflix original CGI-animated series, launched in fall 2015. In 2019, the brand introduced a refreshed look and mission with Care Bears: Unlock the Magic, a 50-episode, 2D animated series currently streaming on HBO Max in the U.S. and other key territories, with all-new specials also available globally on Netflix. Celebrating nearly 45 years of global impact, Care Bears continues to thrive as a multi-generational brand with strong retail momentum and a loyal fan base. With a consumer-first approach and an evergreen presence across pop culture, global consumer products, and digital gaming, the brand remains a powerful force for collaboration and expansion.

Website: CareBears.com

YouTube: YouTube.com/CareBears

Facebook: Facebook.com/CareBears

Instagram: Instagram.com/CareBears

TikTok: Tiktok.com/@carebearsofficial

MEDIA CONTACTS:

For Basic Fun! – Jen Derevensky, Ren Beanie PR, [email protected]

– Jen Derevensky, Ren Beanie PR, For Cloudco Entertainment – [email protected]

– For Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products – Lindsay Kiesel, [email protected]

SOURCE Basic Fun!