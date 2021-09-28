Basic Fun! Partnering with Timber Moose Lodge to set the Guinness World Record™ for Largest Lincoln Logs® Structure Ever

Basic Fun! and Timber Moose Lodge are benefitting top-rated children's charity Toys for Tots to receive the proceeds from the auction of 100 specialty boxes of Lincoln Logs used in the world record build, as well as a replica of the Timber Moose Lodge made from Lincoln Logs designed and built by Andi Aston, with proceeds going to Toys for Tots Foundation.

"Because we love log cabins, love Lincoln Logs, love all things Biggest, and love doing fun things, we thought it was perfect for America's Biggest Log Cabin to set the record for the Biggest Lincoln Logs Cabin," said Matt Evans, who owns Timber Moose Lodge with his brother, Spencer Evans. "We already had probably the biggest collection of Lincoln Logs anywhere, and now that we've bought another 2.5 tons of Lincoln Logs for the world record event, we're sure Timber Moose will have the world's biggest collection even after we auction off 15,000 pieces to benefit Toys for Tots."

"Lincoln Logs have been a beloved part of childhood for over 100 years, and we are thrilled to celebrate this iconic toy with an epic initiative to set a new world record," said Jon Gumble, Basic Fun! senior product designer and lead engineer of the world record build. "The planned structure will be truly massive, and we are excited to work with Timber Moose Lodge, Toys for Toys and Andi Aston on this team effort."



The previous Guinness World Record for Largest Lincoln Logs structure was set in South Carolina in 2018 and included 17,503 logs. The Lincoln Logs brand is owned by Hasbro and licensed by Basic Fun!

Credentialed media are welcome on-site to capture photos and videos of the build in progress, as well as conduct interviews. For more information, please contact Matt Evans at Timber Moose Lodge at 801-860-5885.

ABOUT TIMBER MOOSE LODGE

With over 26,000 square feet of living space, Timber Moose is the largest private log cabin in the United States. Hosting weddings, corporate retreats, and once-a-generation family reunions, Timber Moose sits on 12 wooded acres with commanding 360° views of the gorgeous Utah mountains, visible from its countless windows, 9,000 square feet of outdoor decks and balconies, and a Crows Nest observation room 50 feet above Timber Moose Ridge. The lodge has 13 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms, a large indoor swimming pool, a sauna, and a 2100 square foot Grand Room with high vaulted ceilings that can accommodate 96 in banquet or presentation seating. For more information visit timbermoose.com.

ABOUT BASIC FUN! INC.

Basic Fun! is a dynamic global marketer of classic and innovative children's entertainment products for today's kids. The company plays in many core toy categories including classic heritage toys, novelty collectibles, building toys, youth electronics, plush, vehicles, dolls and activity/discovery. Basic Fun!'s key brands include: Care Bears, Cutetitos, Pound Puppies, Tonka, K'NEX, Lite-Brite, Fisher Price Classics, Mash'ems, Playhut, Ant Farm, Arcade Classics and many more! For more information, please visit www.BasicFun.com.

ABOUT LINCOLN LOGS®

Lincoln Logs, America's National Toy, have delighted generations of children since 1916. Not many toys have lived to see their 100th birthday and that is what makes LINCOLN LOGS so special. Inside these collectible tins and heritage packages are an authentic experience: the highest quality real wood pieces, beautifully stained and meticulously crafted for hours of creative building fun. © 2021 Hasbro, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

ABOUT HASBRO

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to making the world a better place for all children, fans and families. Hasbro delivers immersive brand experiences for global audiences through consumer products, including toys and games; entertainment through eOne, its independent studio; and gaming, led by the team at Wizards of the Coast, an award-winning developer of tabletop and digital games best known for fantasy franchises MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS. The company's unparalleled portfolio of approximately 1,500 brands includes MAGIC: THE GATHERING, NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. For the past decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media and one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute. Important business and brand updates are routinely shared on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.) © 2021 Hasbro, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

