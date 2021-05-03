Basics Brand Pair of Thieves Joins College Students to Raise Awareness and Funds for Mental Health

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This past Saturday, May 1st, students across the country kicked off the inaugural #DanceYourSocksOffChallenge on TikTok, raising awareness and support for mental health. To kickstart their efforts, popular basics apparel company Pair of Thieves has joined the students' mission by committing the first $50,000 to mental health nonprofit Bring Change to Mind. Bring Change to Mind is a national organization dedicated to encouraging dialogue about mental health, to raising awareness and increasing understanding and empathy.

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, the #DanceYourSocksOffChallenge lets people showcase their fun and creative side while also raising money for an issue that affects so many. Pair of Thieves will be donating $5 per video for the first 10,000 videos posted on TikTok or Instagram on behalf of students who participate. The goal of the challenge is to not only raise money for an important cause, but to feature dance as an important way to improve your health. Dance and movement are good for your mood, self-esteem, to reduce stress, decrease symptoms of anxiety and depression and it promotes emotional regulation from your toes up.

"In our current unique and isolated times, it is more critical than ever to understand and prioritize mental health, spark difficult conversations, and erase the stigma around seeking help," said Alan Stuart, Pair of Thieves Co-Founder. "We wanted to do something that inspired the youth, so we tapped CIA (College Influencer Agency) as it is the perfect platform to reach millions of students across the nation and amplify the great work of Bring Change to Mind." Pair of Thieves has been championing mental health awareness for years, as the subject hits close to home. When Stuart's close friend Doug Peterson tragically lost his son to suicide, the brand wanted to do something to not only help Doug grieve, but to help others struggling with their own mental health. In September 2020, Pair of Thieves teamed up with Doug to help raise awareness and start the conversation about mental health by traveling on an 1800-mile bike ride from the Canadian border to the Mexican border. Pair of Thieves also partnered with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to raise funds during Suicide Prevention Month, with $2 from every pair of their Never Alone socks (which have the National Suicide Prevention hotline on them) going to the AFSP.

In addition to the #DanceYourSocksOffChallenge, Pair of Thieves will join Bring Change to Mind later this month through its sponsorship of an upcoming speaker series titled In Conversation with Bring Change to Mind. The series will feature an impressive lineup of speakers and moderators consisting of four panel segments, each focused on an issue surrounding mental health: Men, LGBTQIA+, Race and the Digital World. The panels will air on PEOPLE online May 24th – 27th. "BC2M is honored to partner with Pair of Thieves. The company's long-standing commitment to mental health and suicide prevention is laudable. Working together I know we will be able to reach more young people and save lives," Pamela Harrington, Executive Director, Bring Change to Mind

**To get involved in the #DanceYourSocksOffChallenge, post a fun video of yourself dancing in your socks and challenge your friends and family! Don't forget to hashtag #danceyoursocksoffchallenge and @bringchangetomind. You can also visit pairofthieves.com for additional information about the challenge and their pledge, or text the code "BC2M" to 44-321 to donate directly to Bring Change to Mind.

About Pair of Thieves

LA-based brand Pair of Thieves was founded in 2012 by childhood friends Alan Stuart, Cash Warren and David Ehrenberg. Originally created as a sock company, the brand has expanded to men's underwear and undershirts, bringing customers high-quality basics at an affordable price. Their products not only feature unique styles and designs, but are made of quick-drying, high-performance fabrics allowing for breathability, moisture wicking and Swass-free comfort. Since inception, Pair of Thieves has donated millions of pairs of socks to those in need. Pair of Thieves apparel can be found on their website. https://pairofthieves.com/

Instagram: @pairofthieves

About Bring Change to Mind

Actor and Advocate Glenn Close Co-Founded Bring Change to Mind in 2010 to end the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental illness. The idea for the organization resulted from Ms. Close's first-hand observation of the struggles with mental illness within her own family. BC2M works to normalize mental health conversations through Public Service Announcements and through an evidence-based program, BC2M High School. These student-led high school clubs provide a space for educated conversation, changing perceptions, and demystifying a topic that affects so many young individuals. BC2M provides teens with a platform to share their thoughts around mental health and allows them the freedom and initiative to learn, educate, and raise awareness within their clubs and beyond.

www.bringchange2mind.org

Instagram: @bringchangetomind

About CIA

Specializing in GenZ marketing and programming, CIA (College Influencer Agency) connects students and brands through meaningful experiences that create lasting impressions. The pulse of the company is fueled by its nationwide network of student influencers. For more info, visit www.collegeinfluenceragency.com

