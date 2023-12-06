Basin Water Resources Unveils Exciting New Rebranding as Expansa

HOUSTON, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Basin Water Resources, a privately held U.S. based industrial and municipal water treatment solutions provider, proudly announces its rebranding as Expansa. The renaming and launch of its revitalized brand identity marks a significant milestone in the company's journey.

The refreshed brand identity embodies the company's evolution while staying true to its vision where we see a world in which business and the people within them are operating at full capacity. This rebranding initiative reflects the culmination of 12 months of strategic planning, market research, and creative collaboration to better resonate with our audience and adapt to changing market dynamics.

Key elements of the rebranding include:

New Visual Identity: A modernized logo and refreshed design elements that capture the essence of our company's growth and forward-thinking approach. Enhanced Messaging: Clear and compelling messaging that articulates our commitment to why we exist. We exist to reduce drag, remove obstacles, lighten up heavy situations, and freeing up people and businesses from what holds them back. Updated Online Presence: Our website, social media platforms, and marketing materials have been revamped to reflect the new brand identity, providing a more engaging and seamless experience for our customers and team members.

A word from Brett Ragon, President:

"Expansa is more than just a new name—it represents a fresh chapter in our journey. The relocation of our HQ to Houston, TX will enable us to meet the needs of our growing customer base in the Gulf Coast. This location will allow us to easily reach nearby clients who depend on us from prompt and timely service."

Key Business Changes

Relocating our HQ from El Paso, TX to Houston, TX is a substantial upgrade from the company's prior offices and will provide the necessary infrastructure for the company to continue to build on its current momentum and sales in the United States . Construction of a Resin Regeneration Facility that will service clients within an 800-mile radius of our new HQ. The new plant and mobile assets have required an initial capital investment of over $10 million and will allow the company to provide mobile deionized water services for a wide range of industrial customers. The Operations and Care Services Department has been created to offer our customers ongoing support and care services beyond our Design Build and Mobile Water Services. This will allow the company to provide its customers the following: Turnkey operations and service agreements, consumables and replacement parts, and retrofits and upgrades.

For more information, please visit the beta version of our new website today at www.expansa-inc.com.

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Expansa builds on a rich tradition of commitment to providing premium services at a great value to our customers. Expansa is a premium provider of turnkey water treatment solutions to the Municipal, Power, Mining, HPI, CPI, NGL, Food Processing, and Semiconductor Industries. Each project is customized by our multidisciplinary team to meet your specific needs. We offer equipment, products, and services in support for water processing from 50 to 2500 gpm. Our core services are listed below:

1. Design and Manufacture of Water Filtration & Water Purification Systems

2. Mobile Water Systems - Bag/Cartridge Filtration, MMF, UF, NF, RO, and DI

3. Operations & Maintenance Services

