Expansa Completes Construction and Commissioning of a New Resin Regeneration Facility

HOUSTON, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Expansa, a privately held U.S. based industrial and municipal water treatment solutions provider, has completed construction and commissioning of its Resin Regeneration Plant adding much needed capacity to the "service deionization" market. The new 15,000 sq ft facility has officially opened in Houston, TX and will support our growing customer basis within the Gulf Coast Region.

Key Elements of the Facility Include:

Phase 1 of the project adds up to 288,000 cubic feet of resin regeneration capacity per year. The Operations Team has completed the initial commissioning phase and will be ramping up production over the coming months. Phase 2 of the project is under the final design stages and will double the regeneration capacity to 576,000 cubic feet per year when completed.

"The opening of our resin regeneration plant marks a pivotal moment in our journey towards serving our customers' growing water purification needs. It's been a long road to get where we're at, and yet we feel like we're just getting started. I couldn't be more excited and optimistic about what the future holds for our team and customers," said Brett Ragon, President of Expansa. "We are incredibly grateful to everyone involved in the design, construction, and operation of the new facility."

Further, over the next 12 to 18 months Expansa will also be adding additional mobile support equipment to its fleet: 50 Mobile Deionized (DI) Trailers, over 1000 Portable DI Pods, and mixed bed resin will be added to further support Expansa's Mobile Water Services Department throughout the Gulf Coast Region.

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Expansa builds on a rich tradition of commitment to providing premium services at a great value to our customers. Expansa is a premium provider of turnkey water treatment solutions to the Municipal, Power, Mining, HPI, CPI, NGL, Food Processing, and Semiconductor Industries. Each project is customized by our multidisciplinary team to meet your specific needs. We offer equipment, products, and services in support for water processing from 50 to 2500 gpm. Our core services are listed below:

Design Build Services Build Own Operate Maintain (BOOM) Mobile Water Services - Bag/Cartridge Filtration, MMF, UF, NF, RO, and DI Emergency Water Response Operations & Care Services

