BASIS Charter School Students Sweep 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in the 2021 Arizona Spelling Bee

"During the Arizona Spelling Bee Tanish, Ananya, and Esha were a joy to watch compete," said Arizona Spelling Bee Director Matthew Feller, of the Arizona Educational Foundation. "They represented BASIS with exceptional spelling skills and extraordinary quality of character."

Tanish is the first BASIS Charter School student ever to win the Arizona Spelling Bee. He will next compete in the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee, representing the state of Arizona. The preliminary rounds of this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee will be in an online format. The top 10-12 spellers will then attend the prime-time televised National Finals in-person at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

"What an amazing accomplishment for Tanish to win the state spelling bee, as well as for Ananya and Esha to finish second and third!" said BASIS.ed CEO Aaron Kindel. "And it is rather remarkable for the top three spellers to come from the same network or district. We're proud of all three of them, and congratulate all of the spellers statewide!"

Tanish, Ananya, and Esha each had to succeed in a school spelling bee, a district-level spelling bee, and a county / regional spelling bee to earn a place in the state spelling bee. There is no minimum age for competitors, but they cannot have finished grade 8.

You can view the final rounds of the 2021 Arizona Spelling Bee by clicking here, thanks to the Arizona Educational Foundation, which has sponsored the Arizona Spelling Bee for 23 years.

You can find more information about this year's event and the winning spellers by clicking this link.

About BASIS Charter Schools

The BASIS Charter School network is among the best in the United States, whether assessed by national rankings, OECD/PISA scores, AP Exam scores, college admissions, merit aid earned, or any other measure. Our passionate Subject Expert Teachers serve students in kindergarten through grade 12 using the STEM-inspired, liberal arts-focused BASIS Charter School Curriculum. Our acclaimed program—founded in 1998 and cultivating excellence every school year since—educates students at the highest international levels, preparing them to be participants in the 21st century global workforce. In the 2020–21 academic year, the BASIS Charter School network comprises 29 operating public charter schools serving approximately 20,000 students in Arizona, Louisiana, Texas, and Washington, D.C.

For more information, please visit BASISed.com or EnrollBASIS.com.

SOURCE BASIS Charter Schools