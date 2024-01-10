BASIS Independent Schools to Open Bothell Campus in Fall 2025

Second Seattle Metro Campus to Meet Demand for BASIS Independent Schools

BOTHELL, Wash., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BASIS Independent Schools, the world-acclaimed network of private schools, announced the expansion of their network in the Seattle Metro area to include a new Kindergarten to Grade 12 campus in Bothell, WA. The new campus will join BASIS Independent Bellevue, which opened last school year enrolled to capacity.

The campus will boast state-of-the-art labs, a full-size gymnasium to host league sports games, a sizable outdoor space with sports fields, a playground, and outdoor basketball courts. BASIS Independent Bothell will offer families a 123,000-square-foot campus situated on 6.2 acres of land in Canyon Park.

"Our expansion is evidence of the demand for our BASIS Curriculum," stated Toby Walker, VP of BASIS Independent Schools. "Our program blends rigorous standards and foundational disciplinary study with ingenuity, creativity, and inclusiveness to create a world-class educational model. The demand for our program is humbling, and we are committed to making it available to students and families."

Outcomes for BASIS Independent Schools across the U.S. reinforce the network vision to raise the bar in education to the highest international levels. Twenty percent of students in the Class of 2023 were admitted to a top 10 university and 51% were admitted to a top 25 university (based on U.S. News & World Report rankings).

Starting in late January, BASIS Independent Bothell will host Information Sessions to provide insight into their liberal arts curriculum with advanced STEM offerings. To learn more, and to register for an Information Session, visit bothell.basisindependent.com . Applications for the 2025–2026 school year open on August 1, 2024.

BASIS Independent Bothell plans on hiring approximately 40 faculty and staff initially and growing the team to approximately 90 in the course of the following five years. Aside from a tradition of excellence in education, BASIS Independent Schools offer rewarding career opportunities. Whether working in the classroom or in central operations, the BASIS Independent Schools culture is one of continuous learning, mentorship, and professional advancement across the network.

About BASIS Independent Schools

BASIS Independent Schools offers the high-achieving BASIS Curriculum, which was developed in 1998 and serves students from preschool through Grade 12. BASIS Independent Schools educate students to the highest international levels with a spiraling liberal arts and sciences curriculum benchmarked to the best education systems in the world. Our advanced curriculum, unmatched in breadth and depth, prepares students to be innovative leaders across disciplines.

BASIS Independent Schools currently offers private school campuses in California, New York, Northern Virginia, and Washington, and is also a part of BASIS Curriculum Schools, which includes international school locations in China and Thailand. Visit basisindependent.com for more information. BASIS Independent Schools is part of Spring Education Group, a multi-brand network providing superior private school education from infant care through high school.

