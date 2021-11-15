Basquo! A Gracianna Winery Basque-Inspired Cookbook Just Released by Gracianna Press

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gracianna Press is pleased to announce the publication of Basquo! A Gracianna Winery Basque-Inspired Cookbook, in time for the holidays. The book is authored by Gracianna co-founder Lisa Amador, and represents her joy of cooking Basque cuisine and culture, with contributions by cooks and chefs close to her. Gracianna Winery's namesake, Gracianna Lasaga, was a French-Basque sheepherders' wife who made gracious meals for the farmers and instilled in the family the concept of gratitude, which is the foundation upon which the winery was built. That is why Gracianna wines are for those with something to be grateful for.

This 74-page, hardcover cookbook features 22 recipes for mains, sides and sweets. The vivid photography brings dishes to life. Easy to follow ingredients lists and step-by-step directions encourage people with no experience making Basque food to try their hand at creating delicious dishes that will gratify everyone at the table. Featured recipes include "Classic Basque Piperade", "Classic French Rosemary Grilled Chicken", "Gracianna 'Gratitude' Salad Dressing", and even some Amador family favorites such as Carrot Cake and "Gâteau Basque."

Renowned around the world for its unique language and distinct culture, the Basque region has produced some of the world's most highly-rated restaurants and as such has become a major culinary travel destination. Basque cuisine however can be easily brought into the home, and is based in straightforwardness and simplicity, drawing heavily on access to fresh ingredients that blend together to produce delectable creations.

Chef Carlos Mojica from Guiso Latin Fusion, TripAdvisor's top-rated restaurant in Healdsburg in the heart of the Russian River wine country, writes in his foreword "I…see that the gratitude, graciousness and grace of Gracianna is embodied by this brilliant home chef."

Author Lisa Amador adds, "Coming together for a meal is a meaningful experience at our house. My interest in cooking started in high school and carried through college to now. Creating a meal in the kitchen fills our hearts, feeds our souls, relaxes our mind and is a demonstrable way for us to know that we are taking care of our friends and family."

Basquo! can be ordered direct from Gracianna.com: www.gracianna.com/purchase. At the Gracianna store you will also find several gift bundles featuring award-winning wines and a special Basque bundle with a copy of the book, a jar of Piment de'Espelette spice (a staple in Basque cooking) and a bottle of wine.

The Amador Family of Sonoma County are the owners of the resilient award-winning Gracianna Winery, a "fruit-first" craftsman's winery on the Miracle Mile of Westside Road in Healdsburg, CA. Gracianna wines are for those with something to be grateful for.

Gracianna Press produces titles associated with Gracianna Winery and include Basquo! A Gracianna Winery Basque-Inspired Cookbook, Gracianna (the story of the wineries namesake) and Gracianna (the audiobook.)

