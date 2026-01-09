Bass Pro Shops Partners With The SMX League™ To Bring Monster Energy SMX World Championship Final To Thunder Ridge

Bass Pro Shops will be the featured partner across the entire SMX racing calendar, with Thunder Ridge hosting Monster Energy SMX World Championship Final in September

ANAHEIM, Calif., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The SMX League™ announced today that Thunder Ridge at Big Cedar Lodge near Branson, Mo., was selected to host the high-profile 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship Final on Saturday, Sept. 26. This comes as a part of a multi-year partnership agreement with Bass Pro Shops, launching at the Monster Energy AMA Supercross stadium season opener on Saturday, Jan. 10, at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.

The Monster Energy SMX World Championship Final will feature elite racers from across the globe, including the U.S., United Kingdom, New Zealand, France, Switzerland, Australia, Germany, Japan and Estonia.

"This partnership is a powerful fusion of two fandoms that live for adventure," said Juliette Feld Grossman, CEO of Feld Motor Sports. "By bringing the SMX World Championship Final to Thunder Ridge, we're creating a one-of-a-kind destination experience that blends world-class racing, nature, and hospitality."

This partnership marks the company's first foray into offroad motorcycle racing while also signaling their continued overall investment into motorsports, having roots in NASCAR dating back to 1998. Bass Pro Shops, North America's premier outdoor and conservation company, founded in 1972 by Johnny Morris, now becomes the official outdoor recreation retailer, with Big Cedar Lodge the official wilderness resort for the SMX World Championship series.

The partnership between SMX and Bass Pro Shops comes at a pivotal time, as the sport continues to grow in scale and fan engagement. The SMX World Championship features 17 Supercross races and 11 Pro Motocross races making up the 28-round regular season. The world's most elite racers are then seeded into the postseason, which features two SMX Playoff rounds and a World Championship Final.

This groundbreaking collaboration brings the SMX series to its pinnacle at Thunder Ridge one of the most picturesque and jaw-dropping venues in North America. Thunder Ridge is a one-of-a-kind immersive outdoor experience, making waves and creating unforgettable memories by combining the natural beauty of the Ozarks with the stunningly beautiful architecture that seamlessly integrates into the surrounding environment.

In just a couple of years since its opening, Thunder Ridge has quickly taken its place among the most impressive venues in all of North America, with a capacity of 20,000-plus and offering breathtaking views of Table Rock Lake and the infinite forested Boston Mountain vistas.

Set within a stunning natural amphitheater, the SMX Finals will deliver world-class racing alongside a premier stay at Big Cedar Lodge, the Official Accommodations partner, featuring championship-level golf, exceptional restaurants and immersive outdoor experiences across its iconic resort.

"We are excited to welcome the SMX World Championship to Thunder Ridge and to share this incredible sport with fans around the world," said Johnny Morris, noted conservationist and founder of Bass Pro Shops. "This event will showcase the natural beauty of the Ozarks while creating unforgettable experiences. We can't wait !"

Tickets for the SMX World Championship Playoffs and Final go on pre-sale Tuesday, Jan. 27, with general tickets on-sale to the public on Tuesday, Feb. 3.

SMX racer and notable fan favorite Malcolm Stewart, an avid outdoorsman and fisherman off the track, will also serve as an ambassador for the partnership during the 2026 season.

For more information regarding the SMX World Championship, please visit SuperMotocross.

About the Monster Energy SMX World Championship:

The Monster Energy SMX World Championship™ is the premier off-road motorcycle racing series in the world that combines the technical precision of stadium racing with the all-out speed and endurance of outdoor racing. Created in 2022, the Monster Energy SMX World Championship Series combines the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship into a 28-round regular season that culminates with the season-ending SMX World Championship Playoffs. Visit SuperMotocross.com for more information.

About Bass Pro Shops

Bass Pro Shops, North America's premier outdoor and conservation company, was founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris started selling tackle out of his father's liquor store in Springfield, Missouri. That was the company's sole location for the first 13 years, and it has since grown to nearly 200 retail locations throughout North America. Today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops united with Cabela's to create a "best-of-the-best" experience with superior products, dynamic locations and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America's Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in conservation and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Newsweek as "America's Best Outdoor Retailer" for four consecutive years.

About Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Thunder Ridge Nature Arena is a breathtaking outdoor amphitheater nestled in the heart of the Ozarks in Ridgedale, Missouri, just a few miles south of Branson. Situated on over 1,200 acres of land dedicated to conservation, the venue offers stunning views of Table Rock Lake and the Boston Mountains of Arkansas. Thunder Ridge is part of the Johnny Morris Conservation Foundation, dedicated to preserving and celebrating the natural beauty of the Ozarks. All venue proceeds go directly to conservation efforts to protect the land, wildlife and natural habitats of the Ozarks region.

About Feld Motor Sports, Inc.:

Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting specialized arena and stadium-based motorsports entertainment. Properties include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and the Monster Energy SMX World Championship. Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feld Entertainment, Inc. Visit monsterjam.com, SupercrossLIVE.com, and feldentertainment.com for more information.

MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc.:

MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., manages and produces the world's premier motocross racing series – the Pro Motocross Championship sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. MX Sports Pro Racing is an industry leader in off-road powersport event production and management, whose mission is to showcase the sport of professional motocross competition at events throughout the United States. Through its various racing properties, partnerships and affiliates, MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., organizes events for thousands of racing athletes each year and attracts millions of motorsports spectators. Visit MXSportsProRacing.com for more information.

