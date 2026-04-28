LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Public Television program All Access hosted by Andy Garcia will highlight the evolution of investor protections and fee transparency in a new segment featuring Bastion Fiduciary.

Bastion Fiduciary

This documentary segment, set to film in 2026, focuses on a growing concern for American households: the clarity and cost of financial advice. As the debate over regulatory standards continues to shape the industry, interested audiences are increasingly seeking information on how to protect their retirement savings. The segment will explore the mechanical differences between industry standards, explaining how the fiduciary model requires advisors to act as a legal advocate for the client, a standard that is not as common as most consumers assume.

"As former military officers, we were taught that leadership means putting the mission and the people before yourself," stated Cale Smith, Portfolio Manager for Bastion Energy ETF (BESF). "That's exactly what the fiduciary standard demands - and it's why we built Bastion around it. Most Americans have no idea their advisor isn't legally required to act in their best interest. We think that needs to change, and we're very grateful to the All Access team for helping us make that case."

The story follows the journey of military veterans who recognized a need for higher ethical standards in the financial industry. By applying principles learned at U.S. service academies, the leadership at Bastion Fiduciary created a defense for the average investor. The segment details the firm's transition into a fee-only Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), where advisors are paid directly by clients rather than through product sales or third-party kickbacks. This shift is presented as a commitment to the welfare of the people they serve, mirroring the accountability of a military command.

Additionally, the program provides an educational look at the energy sector and the role of infrastructure in the modern economy. It explains how specialized investment strategies allow individual investors to participate in the growth of American energy through a transparent, exchange-traded format. With filming locations planned for the beautiful coastal settings of Islamorada and the All Access studios in Boca Raton, the production will provide a visually engaging look at a firm dedicated to holding the line for the American public. The segment is designed to provide actionable insights for doctors, engineers, small business owners, and veterans, encouraging a new level of expectation for the financial services industry while providing the tools necessary to evaluate professional advice.

About "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia": The "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia" program is an award-winning production that creates high-quality educational content for Public Television stations across the country. By highlighting innovative organizations and significant social trends, the program provides viewers with a deeper understanding of the world around them. For more information, please visit allaccessptv.com.

About Bastion Fiduciary: Bastion Fiduciary is a veteran-owned, fee-only Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) dedicated to providing transparent, disciplined financial stewardship. Founded on the principles of military service and accountability, the firm operates without commissions or third-party compensation to ensure total alignment with client goals. Based in Florida, the firm manages diverse portfolios and the Bastion Energy Fund (BESF). To learn more, visit lastbastion.com.

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SOURCE All Access