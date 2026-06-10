The upcoming Public Television segment explores the intersection of fluid-handling technology, precision automation, and the essential systems that support sustainable global food production.

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As global agriculture faces growing demands for efficiency and precision, the technology behind fluid management has become a cornerstone of sustainable production. "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia" will explore these themes in an upcoming segment featuring Dultmeier Sales, an Omaha-based company with a deep history in the agricultural sector. Set to film at the company's headquarters, the segment will be broadcast to Public Television stations nationwide. This informational program focuses on the technical solutions that make modern farming possible, ranging from plant automation to specialized pumping systems that support fertilizer and chemical handling. By showcasing the infrastructure of agricultural cooperatives, the program highlights the impact of precision application on resource management.

Dultmeier Sales

"The future of agriculture will be defined by precision, efficiency, and responsible resource management. The systems that support fertilizer handling, water movement, and facility automation are often unseen, yet they play a critical role in helping producers maximize productivity while minimizing waste. We're proud to be part of that ongoing advancement and grateful for the opportunity to help educate viewers about the technology powering modern agriculture."- Seth Schulz, President, Dultmeier Sales

The educational narrative focuses on the reality that modern farming success depends heavily on the systems behind the scenes, such as fertilizer delivery, chemical handling, and precision measuring infrastructure. While many are familiar with field-based technologies like GPS-guided tractors, fewer realize the importance of the pumping and automation systems that ensure the exact amount of product is applied responsibly. Dultmeier Sales, which has been active in the agricultural sector since the early 1900s, serves as an informational case study on how traditional industries evolve alongside technical needs to support smarter and safer farming practices.

Furthermore, the program addresses significant industry topics such as water conservation and mitigating fertilizer runoff through precision application. Viewers will learn about the role of specialized agricultural pumping systems and how automation partnerships help cooperatives modernize their facilities to address labor shortages and regulatory pressures. By focusing on technical expertise and reliable supply chains, the segment provides valuable information on how the agricultural industry balances productivity with sustainability. This informational piece is designed to help the Public Television audience recognize the engineering efforts required to maintain a secure and efficient food supply while adhering to environmental compliance.

About "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia": "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia" is an informational program that airs on Public Television stations across the country. The series is dedicated to providing viewers with educational content that highlights innovative organizations and significant social trends. Through its short-form documentary format, the show brings together experts from various fields to discuss the challenges and solutions defining today's global landscape. Additional details can be found at allaccessptv.com.

About Dultmeier Sales: Since its inception in the early 1900s, Dultmeier Sales has served as a partner for the agricultural and fluid-handling industries. The company provides a comprehensive range of products, including fertilizer plant equipment, irrigation pumping systems, and chemical transfer safety tools. By focusing on technical expertise and the modernization of cooperative facilities, Dultmeier Sales helps power the infrastructure of modern agriculture across the country. For further information, visit dultmeier.com.

SOURCE All Access