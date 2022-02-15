Basu Aesthetics + Plastic Surgery Announces Winner Of Scholarship For Adult Learners In Texas

HOUSTON, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- C. Bob Basu, MD, MBA, MPH, FACS of Houston is proud to award the first annual Advancing Care Scholarship for Adult Learners to Andrea Dai, a nursing student at the Concordia University of Texas College of Nursing. Sponsored by Basu Aesthetics + Plastic Surgery, the annual Advancing Care Scholarship is intended to support a Texan over the age of 30 who is returning to school to pursue a graduate medical degree.

"Ms. Dai is a brave young woman who sees patient care as her passion, not just a job. Her drive paired with her academic proclivities will make her a truly outstanding nurse. I am happy to have this opportunity to support her schooling," said Dr. Basu.

After working in clinical research, Ms. Dai decided to change her career path in order to work directly with patients, having personally experienced the impact that caring, capable nurses have in their patients' lives. When her mother's cancer abruptly worsened, Ms. Dai spent months in hospitals with her, being a caregiver and interacting with medical staff. After this experience, Ms. Dai says she is motivated to work on the frontlines and serve patients in that role herself.

"I am choosing to pursue nursing because I want the skill set and knowledge base to make a tangible difference in peoples' lives," she said. "I was inspired by oncology nurses who cared for my mom, and continue to be inspired by the hard-working frontline workers who battle the COVID-19 pandemic today."

In addition to her personal experiences with healthcare, Ms. Dai has visited rural areas across the globe, most notably as an intern evaluating the impact of public health programs with CARE International in Ecuador. As such, she says she is interested in the "combined forces that intersect to create conditions of poverty and unequal access" to healthcare, both abroad and in Texas.

"I want to have a strong and clear voice for my patients," Ms. Dai said. "To me, becoming a nurse isn't simply a career change—establishing a medical background is a piece of my development into the person I want to be."

Dr. Basu and the team at Basu Aesthetics + Plastic Surgery met with Ms. Dai in January to confer the scholarship in person. Ms. Dai will be able to use the $1,500 award toward tuition or educational expenses.

The Advancing Care Scholarship for Adult Learners is given annually to help reduce cost burdens for Texans over the age of 30 who are pursuing a graduate medical degree as a licensed medical practitioner, physician, or nurse. To learn more about the scholarship or submit an application, visit https://www.basuplasticsurgery.com/advancing-care-scholarship-for-adult-learners/ .

