Basware Among First AP Providers to Earn SAP Clean Core Certification

Connector empowers customers to migrate to SAP Cloud ERP and future-proof accounts payable

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Basware, the global leader in Invoice Lifecycle Management (ILM), today announced that its Connector for SAP Cloud ERP Private has earned SAP Clean Core certification, making the company among the first AP solution providers worldwide to meet SAP's highest standards for clean, upgrade-safe integration.

With SAP's 2027 maintenance deadline pushing thousands of companies toward SAP Cloud ERP (S/4HANA), keeping AP automated through the transition has become a top priority for finance leaders. The elite Clean Core certification, which Basware is one of the first AP solution providers worldwide to achieve, means the Basware connector works side-by-side with SAP without touching the core system, so organizations avoid the custom code and workarounds that make future upgrades expensive and risky.

"With the 2027 deadline looming, Basware is among the first AP providers to earn Clean Core certification, proving our connector meets SAP's integration standards," said Jon Stevens, Senior Vice President, Business Development and Alliances, Basware. "This certification validates that when our customers migrate to SAP Cloud ERP, AP accelerates, compliance headaches vanish and the core stays clean."

Keeping the Core Clean

Consistent with the principles of a Clean Core strategy, the Basware Connector for SAP Cloud ERP (S/4HANA) Private keeps invoice processing and AP automation running continuously, during the migration and after go-live, so finance teams don't lose a day of productivity. Instead of building custom integrations that break with every SAP update, organizations get a pre-built, SAP-certified connection that plugs Basware Invoice Lifecycle Management (ILM) solutions directly into the SAP Cloud ERP ecosystem, enabling Basware's invoice-centric AI to help automate routine invoice work, reduce manual rework, and keep invoices moving during and after migration.

Accelerating the Value of SAP

Global enterprises running SAP Cloud ERP need a specialist AP layer to realize its full potential: touchless processing across complex invoice variability, compliance with 60+ e-invoicing mandates, AI-powered processing, and a unified supplier network. And Basware ILM delivers it all:

2B+ invoices processed, creating the world's largest AP dataset

$10T+ in total spend handled

1B AI decisions executed annually

60+ country e-invoicing mandates managed natively

241+ interoperability partners

30+ dedicated compliance experts monitoring regulatory changes

650+ SAP Customers Running Basware, Gaining Complete Control of Every Invoice

More than 650 SAP customers already run Basware as part of their SAP landscape and their strategy is paying off. Many organizations see millions in savings, with automation reducing manual effort and unlocking working capital benefits.

Take KION Group. The company implemented Basware's ILM solutions to automate AP, and has cut its cycle time by 50% while enabling reliable cash-flow forecasting during the S/4HANA transition. According to Taryn Challenger, Process Owner for Invoice Management AP, KION, Basware's solutions have also been a "huge help" in driving a smooth transition to SAP Cloud ERP, noting that the company uses them to "tidy up our accounts so we do not take inaccurate things from one system and put them into another," she said.

"The companies getting the most from their SAP investments are the ones that refuse to let AP go dark during migration," Stevens said. "Our customers already running Basware alongside their ERP are processing invoices faster, capturing early-payment discounts, and giving their CFOs clean AP data from day one, not six months after go-live."

To learn more about the Basware Connector for SAP Cloud ERP Private and how it can help your organization optimize AP before, during, and after your SAP Cloud ERP migration, click here.

About Basware

Basware is how the world's best finance teams gain complete control of every invoice, every time. Our Intelligent Invoice Lifecycle Management Platform ensures end-to-end efficiency, compliance and control for all invoice transactions. Powered by the world's most sophisticated invoice-centric AI – trained on over 2 billion invoices – Basware's Intelligent Automation drives real ROI by transforming finance operations. We serve 6,500+ customers globally and are trusted by industry leaders including DHL, Heineken and Sony. Fuelled by 40 years of specialized expertise with $10+ trillion in total spend handled, we are pioneering the next era of finance. With Basware, now it all just happens.

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