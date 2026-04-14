Basware Launches Industry-First AI Agent Training for Finance Professionals

Building Finance Teams of the Future: How to manage AI agents as digital teammates, not replacements

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Basware, the global leader in Invoice Lifecycle Management (ILM), today announced the launch of a new learning experience designed to prepare Accounts Payable (AP) professionals for the next era of finance: working alongside AI agents. This new certification program represents a foundational step toward building finance teams for the future, where humans and AI collaborate to drive smarter, faster, and more strategic outcomes.

Meet your New Digital Teammates

As organizations accelerate toward autonomous finance, many AP professionals are asking a critical question: what role will humans play in an AI-driven world? Basware's answer is clear: AI will not replace people, it will elevate them.

"AI is reshaping AP, making the teams driving it more efficient and productive, but it will not replace them," said Jason Kurtz, CEO, Basware. "Instead, it will free them from the mundane tasks of processing and paying and allow them to focus on strategic work that delivers bottom-line results. To get the most out of AI agents, organizations need to treat them as digital employees, and that means training people not just to use AI, but to manage it. Those who understand AI, know when to trust it and when to override it, and how to make it perform better over time will thrive."

According to a survey, two-thirds (66%) of finance leaders say there is more hype around agentic AI than any previous technology shift, yet three-quarters (75%) are still figuring out the best way to leverage it. Finance professionals face a choice: learn to manage digital teammates or get left behind.

As AI adoption grows, so does the need for a new category of roles within finance: professionals who can effectively manage, guide, and optimize AI agents. Basware's AI Certified program is uniquely designed to help AP professionals do this.

A Human-in-the-Loop Approach

Designed for AP clerks, invoice controllers, and finance team leaders, the Basware's AI Certified program takes a supportive, practical, and non-technical approach to helping them learn to effectively manage and work alongside digital teammates integrated in their daily workflows. Participants can see first-hand how agents embedded in Basware's Invoice Lifecycle Management platform handle rule-based tasks like data extraction, coding, and routing, while humans remain firmly in control, applying judgment where it matters most.

Key learning outcomes include:

Understanding what AI agents can and cannot do

Identifying which tasks are automated versus human-owned

Performing day-to-day AP activities with AI assistance

Building confidence in AI-driven workflows

Connecting today's tools to the future of finance

Building Finance Teams of the Future

Structured across three sections – 1) Understanding AI, 2) Applying it in today's workflows, and 3) Preparing for what's next , the Basware Certified Invoice AI Agent Professional course helps learners see their role not as diminishing, but expanding.

"This is all about empowerment," Kurtz said. "We want every AP professional who takes it to walk away confident that they are not being replaced, but becoming more valuable. This is an investment to build finance teams of the future. Our curriculum is designed to help AP professionals confidently navigate this transformation."

Basware's first AI Certified Learning Experience will be available to all Basware customers globally on May 11th through the online Basware Academy. Click here to register and secure your spot today.

About Basware

Basware is how the world's best finance teams gain complete control of every invoice, every time. Our Intelligent Invoice Lifecycle Management Platform ensures end-to-end efficiency, compliance and control for all invoice transactions. Powered by the world's most sophisticated invoice-centric AI – trained on over 2 billion invoices – Basware's Intelligent Automation drives real ROI by transforming finance operations. We serve 6,500+ customers globally and are trusted by industry leaders including DHL, Heineken and Sony. Fueled by 40 years of specialized expertise with $10+ trillion in total spend handled, we are pioneering the next era of finance. With Basware, now it all just happens.

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SOURCE Basware