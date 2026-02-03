Basware Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer

"The transformation happening across the SAP ecosystem presents an enormous opportunity for Basware and its customers," Mondrus said. "As they work to meet the 2027 S4/Hana migration deadline, businesses are stepping back and evaluating their tech stack and processes to figure out how to optimize them and drive impactful results, and they are looking for a trusted partner to guide them through it. Basware is uniquely positioned to be that partner for the more than half of organizations who are still in transition. I am thrilled to join a company with the market's leading Invoice Lifecycle Management platform, and look forward to working with the team to amplify its value proposition to support our customers on their journeys and lead them to success."

Throughout her career, Mondrus has held leadership roles at leading technology companies, where she has built modern marketing organizations designed to support rapid scale and long-term growth. Most recently, she led Tricentis, a global enterprise software company specializing in continuous testing and quality engineering for SAP and other mission-critical applications, through a period of rapid international growth, helping scale the company from $13 million to more than $500 million in revenue. Prior to Tricentis, she served as CMO at QASymphony and led global marketing at Dell SecureWorks.

"AI is redefining every industry, perhaps none more profoundly than finance. Basware is at the forefront of this transition, and we have aggressive goals to expand our brand presence and market share to capitalize on the opportunities before us and our customers, particularly those within the SAP ecosystem," Kurtz said. "Kira's extensive expertise in scaling enterprise SaaS businesses and positioning AI-powered solutions for complex buyer audiences, deep experience within the SAP domain and work with large-scale Systems Integrators like Accenture and Deloitte, align perfectly with our strategic direction and customer-first, partner-enabled growth strategy and will allow us to achieve our future ambitions."

Basware is how finance leaders in global enterprises can finally automate their complex, labor-intensive invoice processes and stay compliant with regulatory change. Our AP automation and invoicing platform helps you achieve a new level of efficiency – in a matter of months – while reducing errors and risks. We bring a unique combination of true automation, complete coverage, and deeper expertise to make it all just happen for our customers. That's why the world's most efficient AP departments at thousands of companies rely on Basware to handle over 220 million invoices per year. Basware. Now it all just happens. ™

