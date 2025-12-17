Basware's Acquisition of Redmap Signals a New Era for AP in Australia

Global leader in Invoice Lifecycle Management combines with Australia's leading provider of accounts payable automation to bring next generation, AI-powered solutions to fast-growing middle market

SYDNEY, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Basware, a global leader in Invoice Lifecycle Management, today announced that it has acquired Redmap, a leading Australian provider of Accounts Payable (AP) automation software. Together, Basware and Redmap will deliver a portfolio of AI-driven solutions to middle market and enterprise companies, empowering them to manage the entire invoice lifecycle.

"Today's finance environments are more complex than ever, and every organization – not just the largest companies – needs solutions to streamline and simplify financial processes," said Jason Kurtz, CEO Basware. "Redmap understands this, and their team has built a great product tailored for middle market companies and ERP platforms. Together, we can bring innovation, capabilities and resources often reserved for large enterprises, to transform finance organizations and accounts payable operations for these customers and drive long-term efficiency and growth."

Tapping a Fast-Growing Market

The opportunity is significant. Australia and the broader APAC region are primed for rapid adoption of invoice management solutions. As governments push e-invoicing standards and companies adapt to ever-changing regulatory standards, such as Australia's new Aged Care Act, organisations across the region are seeking smarter, faster and more compliant ways to manage growing invoice volumes.

Grand View Research values the 2025 market for AP automation solutions in the APAC region at $770 million and expects it to double to $1.4 billion by 2030. With the acquisition of Redmap, Basware is strongly positioned to capitalise on this opportunity.

Redmap's solutions help hundreds of organisations across multiple industries, including retail, mining, and aged care, achieve faster invoice processing, improved accuracy, and greater financial visibility. This has helped them become a trusted partner for their customers, such as Evolution Mining, Lowes Menswear and Officemax, and ERP partners, such as Melbourne based Pronto Software.

Basware's Invoice Lifecycle Management Platform™ is the industry's leading AI-driven unified invoice automation platform. Built on decades of AP innovation, the platform combines AI-driven automation with the world's largest AP dataset, built-in compliance and an open invoice network to give finance teams complete control over the entire invoice process and the visibility they need to make smarter, faster decisions. And leading brands such as DHL, Heineken and Sony use the platform to manage over 230 million invoice transactions per year.

Democratising AP Automation

"With the acquisition of Redmap, companies of all sizes can access world-class invoice automation solutions tailored to their specific needs and ERP systems," Kurtz said. "Whether a business is running SAP or Pronto Xi, Basware is committed to being a customer first, partner-enabled provider that delivers purpose-built solutions to transform their AP operations and lead them to the future of intelligent finance."

Pronto Software Managing Director Chad Gates applauds the move. "The combination of Basware's global invoice-automation capabilities and partner commitment, along with Redmap's local and domain expertise creates a powerful value proposition for Australian businesses," he said. "Together, they deliver the kind of seamless, intelligent workflow automation that aligns perfectly with the direction we see the market and our customers heading."

Redmap CEO Ben Woolley agrees. "I'm proud of what we've built at Redmap," he said. "Our partnerships have been the foundation of our success, and this acquisition will allow us to scale and bring our proven ERP integration model to more companies worldwide."

Driving the Future of Finance

The acquisition will also allow Redmap to accelerate and expand development of its AP automation platform, leveraging Basware's advanced AI innovations to deliver the future of intelligent finance for its customers.

"Basware's long-standing legacy in invoice lifecycle management and commitment to ongoing innovation connects us to the reach, resources, and proven practices to accelerate what we do best, while opening new paths for our people to grow, lead, and build the future of automation," Woolley added. The acquisition follows Basware's acquisition of Glantus in 2023 and AP Matching in 2024.

About Basware



Basware is how finance leaders in global enterprises can finally automate their complex, labor-intensive invoice processes and stay compliant with regulatory change. Our AP automation and invoicing platform helps you achieve a new level of efficiency – in a matter of months – while reducing errors and risks. We bring a unique combination of true automation, complete coverage, and deeper expertise to make it all just happen for our customers. That's why the world's most efficient AP departments at thousands of companies rely on Basware to handle over 220 million invoices per year. Basware. Now it all just happens. ™

About Redmap

Redmap is Australia's leading provider of Accounts Payable (AP) automation software for middle market ERPs, delivering seamless and intelligent automation solutions. With deep expertise in document automation, intelligent data capture, and workflow optimisation, Redmap empowers businesses to streamline their AP processes, reduce manual intervention, and enhance operational efficiency.

