Basware implements ServiceNow as customer support portal

"We are committed to providing superior support to our customers. ServiceNow is a strategic solution that will optimize our day-to-day customer service operations and help protect Basware's most valuable asset: our customers," says Jussi Vasama, SVP Customer Services, Basware.

Creating customer value beyond expectations is one of Basware's strategic focus areas. A modern customer support portal plays a pivotal role in reaching that goal.

"This is an important milestone on our path to serving our customers even better. With the new customer support portal our customers can get even more out of the investment they have made in Basware solutions and services," Vasama adds.

ServiceNow applications automate, predict, digitize and optimize business processes and tasks across IT, customer service, security operations and HR service delivery, creating a better experience for employees and customers.

