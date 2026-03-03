Basware Names Donna Wilczek New Chief Product and Technology Officer

Former board member and Coupa Executive to lead product strategy, accelerate company's position as leader in Invoice Lifecycle Management

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Basware, a global leader in Invoice Lifecycle Management (ILM), is redefining how the world's finance teams turn accounts payable into a strategic lever for cash, compliance, and growth. Today, the company named Donna Wilczek Chief Product and Technology Officer to lead its next era of AI-driven innovation and growth. The former Basware board member and Coupa executive will lead product strategy, technology vision, and the roadmap that will make Basware the defacto standard in intelligent finance. Wilczek will join Basware's Executive Team and report directly to CEO Jason Kurtz.

"For too long, accounts payable has been viewed through the skewed procurement-centric lens of source-to-pay," Wilczek said. "That era is ending. When you build Invoice Lifecycle Management with true accounts payable expertise and AI at its core, you create a durable control plane for cash, global compliance, and intelligence - touching 100% of a company's invoices, regardless of source, ERP, or backing document. Basware is leading this transformation, and I'm here to accelerate it."

A veteran technology leader, Wilczek has more than two decades of experience driving product and innovation strategy for B2B companies. She most recently served as Chief Product Officer at Oomnitza where she spearheaded innovation strategy for the enterprise IT asset management platform. Prior to Oomnitza, Wilczek spent 13 years at Coupa, most recently as EVP of Strategy and Innovation, where she helped build the company from an early-stage startup to over $1 billion in annual billings and an $8 billion valuation. Before Coupa, she held roles with TriNet, IBM and Accenture.

"Donna is one of the most respected product and technology leaders in the source-to-pay and accounts payable space, and I am thrilled to have her on our team," Kurtz said. "As a board member, Donna helped shape our approach to Invoice Lifecycle Management and secure our rankings as the #1 provider among Gartner, Forrester and IDC. She brings a rare combination of deep domain expertise, customer obsession, and a builder's mindset - exactly what we need as we create the future of intelligent finance and make Basware the standard for every finance team in the world."

About Basware

Basware is how the world's best finance teams gain complete control of every invoice, every time. Our Intelligent Invoice Lifecycle Management Platform ensures end-to-end efficiency, compliance and control for all invoice transactions. Powered by the world's most sophisticated invoice-centric AI – trained on over 2 billion invoices – Basware's Intelligent Automation drives real ROI by transforming finance operations. We serve 6,500+ customers globally and are trusted by industry leaders including DHL, Heineken and Sony. Fueled by 40 years of specialized expertise with $10+ trillion in total spend handled, we are pioneering the next era of finance. With Basware, now it all just happens.

