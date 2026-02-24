Company unveils new Agentic AI capabilities in Invoice Lifecycle Management Platform, paving way to autonomous AP

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The future of finance is intelligent, and Basware, the global leader in Invoice Lifecycle Management is delivering it today. The pioneer and leader in accounts payable unveiled new AI agents in its market-leading Invoice Lifecycle Management Platform that unleash the power of Agentic AI to transform invoice processing and make autonomous accounts payable a reality.

Basware Reveals Future of Intelligent Finance

"The immediate future of finance involves near-perfect, touchless invoice processing," said Jason Kurtz, CEO, Basware. "The future involves Agentic Finance, where AI entities transact on behalf of the enterprise to drive faster, smarter decisions and real business outcomes. This is the future we are creating at Basware and preparing our customers for today. We are on a journey to get our customers to 100% automated, 100% compliant, and 100% protected invoice processing."

The Dawn of Agentic Finance

And the time has never been better. Pressure is mounting on finance to figure out how to use AI to drive efficiencies and savings across the business and deliver ROI. According to a global survey conducted by FT Longitude on behalf of Basware, 61% of 200 finance leaders across the US, UK, France and Germany polled say their organizations have rolled out AI agents largely as an experiment, simply to see what the technology could do. And one in four admit they still don't fully understand what an AI agent looks like in practice. But the time for experimenting with AI is done. The C-Suite wants results.

With Basware, finance leaders can leverage an intelligent platform embedded with AI to drive a modern process for managing the invoice process from end-end that delivers immediate ROI and long-term efficiency and growth. And they can do it today.

From Automation to Autonomy

In November, Basware launched InvoiceAI , an advanced solution delivered on its Invoice Lifecycle Management Platform that leverages generative AI, AI agents, natural language processing and deep learning to enhance the invoicing process from ingestion to reconciliation, and introduced two new AI agents . Designed to supercharge the skills of AP teams, the agents don't replace humans. Instead, they act as digital teammates, supporting execution of key tasks so that their human peers can focus on strategic activities:

AP Business Agent - Offers contextual, real-time guidance on actions and next best steps to take when handling invoices to streamline and remove friction from the process.

- Offers contextual, real-time guidance on actions and next best steps to take when handling invoices to streamline and remove friction from the process. AP Data Agent - Allows users to query invoice data using natural language questions such as "Show me all invoices awaiting approval in Germany," or "Which suppliers gave us early payment discounts this month?," and delivers instant answers to drive optimal actions.

"When AI agents handle the repetitive questions to business users, AP teams are freed up to ask strategic questions that lead to real impact," said Kurtz. "That's how you move from processing transactions to driving strategy."

Trusted by Design

It sounds great in theory, but finance teams will only delegate work to AI if they feel that they stay in control of what AI is allowed to do, that every AI action is auditable and explainable, and that there is a single, governed execution path for AI/agent actions, not lots of disconnected bots.

Recognizing this, Basware's approach to Agentic AI is built on trust by design. "Autonomy without trust is just risk," Kurtz said. "Our platform is uniquely designed to ensure that every AI decision is explainable, auditable, and governed through the same controls finance teams already rely on. That's how we help our customers safely delegate more to AI while staying 100% compliant and 100% protected."

With Basware, every AI agent action flows through a single, governed execution path within the Invoice Lifecycle Management Platform, enforced by a central policy engine and a series of autonomy gates. These gates apply each customer's business rules, compliance requirements, and risk thresholds before any action is taken. The result is that AI can take on more of the work, while finance teams retain full visibility, control, and a complete audit trail for every autonomous decision.

And more AI innovation from Basware is on the way, with future agents that will go beyond surfacing insights and help prioritize actions, automate resolutions, and connect the dots across systems to support faster, smarter decision-making at scale. Among the agents planned for release:

Supplier Agent – Will support managing invoice disputes and payments queries. Agent will automatically call supplier and explain dispute, summarize call and next steps, and thereby achieve quicker resolutions.

– Will support managing invoice disputes and payments queries. Agent will automatically call supplier and explain dispute, summarize call and next steps, and thereby achieve quicker resolutions. AP Pro Agent – Will use generative AI to help AP clerks solve processing questions in real time through simple, natural-language queries, reducing delays and manual effort.

Billerud , which creates paper and packaging materials, was an early adopter of Basware's InvoiceAI and is already seeing the benefits the solution can deliver.

"Since day one, we've perceived the desired values from the project," commented Jesper Persson, Business Developer at Billerud. "The quality of invoices has improved considerably, and the AI continues to evolve and improve with each passing day. The efficiency gains we achieved translated directly into tangible cost savings, paving the way for a rapid return on investment within just a few months," he said.

Crossing the AI-Delegation Chasm

Basware will continue to invest in AI innovation across its Invoice Lifecycle Management platform and deliver new capabilities that leverage the latest advancements to help its customers cross the AI delegation chasm and unlock the real value of the technology for their business. The capabilities will be rolled out throughout 2026.

"At Basware, AI is not a buzzword or a bonus feature. It is an integral part of our business, and we will continue to apply and use it intelligently, securely, and ethically to enable our customers to drive cost efficiencies, enhance operations and sharpen their competitive edge," Kurtz said.

To learn more about Basware's Intelligent Lifecycle Management Platform and the value it is creating for finance organizations around the world, click here .

About Basware

Basware is how finance leaders in global enterprises can finally automate their complex, labor-intensive invoice processes and stay compliant with regulatory change. Our AP automation and invoicing platform helps you achieve a new level of efficiency – in a matter of months – while reducing errors and risks. We bring a unique combination of true automation, complete coverage, and deeper expertise to make it all just happen for our customers. That's why the world's most efficient AP departments at thousands of companies rely on Basware to handle over 170 million invoices per year. Basware. Now it all just happens.™

