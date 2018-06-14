Basware signs partnership agreement with Consus Global

"We are happy to announce that Consus will start selling and implementing Basware offering as a value-added reseller in Asia as well as in the US and the UK. Consus is a great addition to Basware's partner ecosystem and yet another example of our strong focus on partnerships," says Ilari Nurmi, SVP Business Development & Alliances, Basware.

"With the rising demand in opportunities around accounts payable automation in many of the markets that we operate, we are very excited about the partnership with Basware. Basware clearly has best-in-class solutions and processes built into their accounts payable and e-invoicing solutions and open B2B network. We look forward to making a significant impact with our customers on optimizing their working capital, automating accounts payable and providing smart analytics," continues Shantanu Bhowmick, Chairman & CEO, Consus Global.

Consus Global is a procurement solutions integrator and services provider with offices in Malaysia, Philippines, India, Singapore, UAE, UK, USA and Canada. In 2017, Consus was rated in the top 10 procurement services providers for Asia by APAC CIO Forum.

Basware is the global leader in providing networked source-to-pay solutions, e-invoicing and innovative financing services. Basware's commerce and financing network connects businesses in over 100 countries and territories around the globe. As the largest open business network in the world, Basware provides scale and reach for organizations of all sizes, enabling them to grow their business and unlock value across their operations by simplifying and streamlining financial processes. Small and large companies around the world achieve significant cost savings, more flexible payment terms, greater efficiencies and closer relationships with their suppliers.

