Basys Unveils QuickBooks Integration, Empowering Businesses to Accept Payments Faster--Right Inside Their Invoices

Part of the iQ Pro+ Ecosystem, This Seamless Plug-In Simplifies Accounts Receivable (AR) Workflows for QuickBooks Online and Desktop Users

LENEXA, Kan., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Basys, a leader in payment technology with over 20 years of industry expertise, is proud to announce the release of its QuickBooks integration, now available through the iQ Pro+ platform. Designed to streamline how businesses get paid, this new plug-in enables QuickBooks Online and Desktop users to embed secure payment links directly into their invoices—eliminating manual work, reducing processing fees and accelerating cash flow.

Tired of chasing payments? With Basys iQ Pro+, getting paid through QuickBooks Online or Desktop is easier than ever. Accept card and ACH payments directly from QuickBooks invoices—no manual entry, no third-party tools. Our integration keeps your data secure and your payments simple, backed by Basys’ award-winning, in-house support team. It’s all part of iQ Pro+, the all-in-onepayments platform built to help your business work smarter, not harder. Speed Speed

"Business owners shouldn't have to leave QuickBooks or use a third-party portal just to get paid," said Brad Oddo, CEO at Basys. "Our integration bridges that gap—with a branded, flexible and fully supported payment experience right inside the tools they already use."

Why This Matters for QuickBooks Users

Unlike general-purpose tools or one-size-fits-all platforms, this integration was purpose-built for AR teams, bookkeepers, controllers and business owners who rely on QuickBooks but want more flexibility, better rates, branding and control over how they collect payments.

With the QuickBooks integration, users can:

Accept credit, debit and ACH payments directly from invoices

payments directly from invoices Enable partial payments for larger balances or recurring customers

for larger balances or recurring customers Apply custom admin fees to offset the cost of doing business

to offset the cost of doing business Use a custom-branded payment portal to elevate trust and professionalism

to elevate trust and professionalism Avoid third-party platforms and eliminate manual re-entry

Receive hands-on onboarding and training from Basys experts

Whether you're using QuickBooks Online or Desktop, the integration is tailored to work within your existing AR workflows—no need to change how your team invoices or tracks payments.

Powered by iQ Pro+: One Platform, Many Possibilities

This QuickBooks plug-in is one of many features available through iQ Pro+, the proprietary payments platform launched by Basys earlier this year. iQ Pro+ offers a full suite of virtual terminal tools, recurring billing, invoicing, customer management, reporting and more—all designed to help business owners simplify payments and scale smarter.

"QuickBooks is a great tool- but it wasn't built for payments. iQPro+ bridges that gap with branded payment tools, admin fee flexibility and real-time visibility- all inside the QuickBooks experience."

- Chris Borchers, Basys Chief Technology Officer

Future integrations, including Epic and other third-party ERP platforms, are already live, reinforcing Basys' continued investment in building a truly connected, merchant-first experience.

Learn more or schedule a demo at www.basyspro.com/QuickBooks.

About Basys

Basys is a trusted payments partner to thousands of businesses, banks, and software companies across North America. Known for industry-leading service, long-term relationships, and custom-fit solutions, Basys helps businesses grow with smarter, simpler payments backed by real people who care. Learn more at www.basyspro.com.

